MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 3, 2025 in Montréal, Québec.

A total of approximately 31.69% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting, and each of the nine trustee nominees was elected as trustee of the REIT. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each trustee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Trustee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld %Votes

Withheld James W. Beckerleg (Vice Chair) 18,385,873 96.22 % 721,714 3.78 % Vincent Chiara 18,763,760 98.20 % 343,827 1.80 % Martin Coté (Chair) 18,751,277 98.14 % 356,310 1.87 % Shenoor Jadavji 18,611,428 97.40 % 496,159 2.60 % Gordon G. Lawlor 19,050,680 99.70 % 56,907 0.30 % Kenrick McKinnon 19,047,564 99.69 % 60,023 0.31 % Christine Pound 18,773,239 98.25 % 334,348 1.75 % Deborah Shaffner 19,066,298 99.78 % 41,289 0.22 % Ronald E. Smith 18,093,414 94.69 % 1,014,173 5.31 %

The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Expiry of Rights Plan

The REIT also announces that its unitholder rights agreement expired in accordance with its terms following the annual meeting of unitholders. The REIT did not submit the agreement for reconfirmation at the annual meeting, thereby allowing it to expire in accordance with its terms.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

