MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in a portfolio of six high-quality industrial properties located in Winnipeg, Manitoba totaling 678,177 square feet of GLA (the "Portfolio") for an aggregate purchase price of $96.5 million (excluding closing costs) from Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit"), representing approximately $142 per square foot and a mid-six percent capitalization rate (the "Transaction").

As part of this accretive Transaction, PROREIT paid approximately $40 million of the purchase price by issuing to Parkit at a price of $6.20 per unit (i) 3,776,613 trust units of the REIT, and (ii) 2,675,000 Class B LP Units of PRO REIT Limited Partnership. Each Class B LP Unit is exchangeable for a trust unit of the REIT and is attached to a special voting unit of the REIT providing for a voting right in the REIT.

The issuance price represents premiums of 21.8% and 24.4% over the closing price of the PROREIT units on May 12, 2025, the last day prior to the announcement of the Transaction, and the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of the PROREIT units as at that date, respectively. Following the Transaction, Parkit now holds an approximate 9.6% ownership interest in PROREIT.

Concurrent with the closing of the Transaction, PROREIT and Parkit entered into an investor rights agreement providing for, among other things, certain lock-up and standstill provisions, pre-emptive and registration rights, as well as the right for Parkit to nominate one trustee to PROREIT's board. In accordance with the investor rights agreement, Steven Scott, who currently serves as Chairman on Parkit's board, was appointed to the board of PROREIT as the initial Parkit nominee. The investor rights agreement will be available under the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financing of the Portfolio

The $96.5 million purchase price (excluding closing costs) for the Portfolio was satisfied with cash from a new $63 million 3-year secured non-revolving credit facility (with two successive one-year renewal options) at a 5-year fixed swap rate of 4.54% and the issuance of $40 million of units to Parkit. The balance of the non-revolving credit facility was used to repay a portion of indebtedness outstanding under the REIT's existing credit facilities and for general business purposes.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT (TSX: PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

