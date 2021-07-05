/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION THROUGH UNITED

Completion of previously announced acquisition of five industrial assets comprising 430,000 square feet of GLA in major cities in Atlantic Canada for $42.5 million

for Completion of previously announced acquisition of eight industrial properties comprising 250,000 square feet of GLA in Winnipeg, Manitoba for $32.3 million

MONTRÉAL, July 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: PRV.UN) ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in light industrial buildings in Atlantic Canada for $42.5 million in addition to the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in eight light industrial buildings in Winnipeg, Manitoba for $32.3 million.

Atlantic Canada Properties

The five single-tenant light industrial properties are located in four of Atlantic Canada's major cities and represent 430,000 square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"). The aggregate purchase price of $42.5 million before closing costs represents a going in capitalization rate of approximately 6.3%. The purchase price is substantially financed from the proceeds of a new $29.0 million 5-year first mortgage at a rate of 3.03%, with the balance satisfied with cash on hand and operating facilities of $13.5 million available as a result of the recent $50.0 million private placement of equity.

Winnipeg Properties

The eight light industrial buildings in Winnipeg comprise 250,000 square feet of GLA and carry an aggregate purchase price of $32.3 million before closing costs, representing a going in capitalization rate of approximately 6.1%. The purchase price is substantially financed from the proceeds of a new $20.7 million 5-year first mortgage at a rate of 2.95%, with the balance satisfied with cash on hand and operating facilities of $11.6 million available as a result of the recent $50.0 million private placement of equity.

