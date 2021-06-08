PROREIT Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
Jun 08, 2021, 18:40 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held today in a virtual format.
A total of approximately 25.21% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented at the meeting, and each of the eight trustees of the REIT was re-elected as trustee of the REIT. Each trustee was re-elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|
Trustee
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Peter Aghar
|
12,097,391
|
99.56%
|
53,376
|
0.44%
|
James W.
|
12,097,381
|
99.56%
|
53,386
|
0.44%
|
Vincent Chiara
|
12,086,653
|
99.47%
|
64,114
|
0.53%
|
Martin Coté
|
12,097,119
|
99.56%
|
53,648
|
0.44%
|
Shenoor Jadavji
|
12,099,289
|
99.58%
|
51,478
|
0.42%
|
John Levitt
|
12,041,547
|
99.10%
|
109,220
|
0.90%
|
Gérard A.
|
12,042,536
|
99.11%
|
108,231
|
0.89%
|
Ronald E. Smith
|
12,042,048
|
99.10%
|
108,719
|
0.90%
The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About PROREIT
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. PROREIT was established in March 2013 to own a portfolio of diversified commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a focus on primary and secondary markets in Québec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario with selective expansion into Western Canada. PROREIT's portfolio is diversified by property type and geography.
For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.
SOURCE PROREIT
For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, CA, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552
Share this article