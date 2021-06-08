PROREIT Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

News provided by

PROREIT

Jun 08, 2021, 18:40 ET

MONTRÉAL, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held today in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 25.21% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented at the meeting, and each of the eight trustees of the REIT was re-elected as trustee of the REIT. Each trustee was re-elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Trustee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Peter Aghar

12,097,391

99.56%

53,376

0.44%





James W.
Beckerleg

12,097,381

99.56%

53,386

0.44%





Vincent Chiara

12,086,653

99.47%

64,114

0.53%





Martin Coté

12,097,119

99.56%

53,648

0.44%





Shenoor Jadavji

12,099,289

99.58%

51,478

0.42%





John Levitt

12,041,547

99.10%

109,220

0.90%





Gérard A.
Limoges

12,042,536

99.11%

108,231

0.89%





Ronald E. Smith

12,042,048

99.10%

108,719

0.90%

The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PROREIT

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. PROREIT was established in March 2013 to own a portfolio of diversified commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a focus on primary and secondary markets in Québec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario with selective expansion into Western Canada. PROREIT's portfolio is diversified by property type and geography.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, James W. Beckerleg, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, CA, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552

Related Links

www.proreit.com

Organization Profile

PROREIT