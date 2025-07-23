MONTREAL, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of July 2025 ($0.45 on an annualized basis) will be payable on August 15, 2025 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2025.

In addition, PROREIT announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the REIT's environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, progress and accomplishments.

Select 2024 Sustainability Report Highlights

Initial reporting of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, with 2023 established as baseline year

65% of the REIT's portfolio now tracked in ENERGY STAR ® Portfolio Manager

Portfolio Manager Launch of the REIT's first tenant satisfaction survey to enhance tenant engagement and operational insights

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework disclosed for the first time

75% of Trustees were independent at 2024 year-end; Chair of the Board is independent as of June 3, 2025 .

The 2024 Sustainability Report was prepared with references to recognized standards, including Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for the real estate industry and TCFD recommendations, in addition to relevant industry standards and benchmarks.

The full report is available in the Sustainability section of PROREIT's website at https://proreit.ca/en/about/sustainability/.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com .

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: Investor Relations: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552