PropTech Unicorn "Pacaso" Selects RESAAS to Expand Luxury Second Home Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with Pacaso, a technology-enabled second home marketplace, to provide Real Estate Agents with access to luxury homes for their clients interested in co-ownership.

Pacaso modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 30 top second home destinations around the world.

"RESAAS has access to thousands of real estate agents operating in some of the most desired destinations for high-end second homes," said Austin Allison, CEO of Pacaso. "We're excited to partner with RESAAS to help more real estate agents break into this luxury market and increase their inventory."

RESAAS has over 450,000 Real Estate Agents located in the United States who will be able to take advantage of Pacaso's offering for their clients.

"RESAAS is committed to bringing a full service of opportunities at the cutting edge of the real estate industry to our Agents," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Pacaso provides Real Estate Agents across the United States with an alternative method for their clients to enter the luxury home and co-ownership markets through their technology-enabled marketplace. Pacaso will be empowered to make critical business intelligence decisions by leveraging RESAAS' unique real estate data, while providing RESAAS Agents with an expanded set of resources and further bolstering the RESAAS platform."

In an agreement executed on February 15, 2022, Pacaso is capitalizing on RESAAS' proprietary advertising engine, AdSAAS, along with its unique real estate data, entered directly by Real Estate Agents, REALTORS® and Brokers themselves, to deliver targeted advertising to relevant Agents within their platform feeds and through additional marketing communications.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.

For further information: Investor Relations, Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]; For further information contact: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]