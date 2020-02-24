Proposed MAiD amendments a prudent step forward

OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) finds the proposed amendments to the legislation on medical assistance in dying a prudent step forward in response to the Truchon-Gladu decision. We support efforts to continue to provide greater clarity for physicians and are especially pleased to see the addition of new non-legislative measures to create more consistency of MAiD delivery across Canada.

From the beginning, the CMA has maintained its position for the need to balance three equally legitimate considerations:

respecting decisional autonomy for eligible Canadians who are seeking access to MAiD;

ensuring appropriate safeguards are in place; and

ensuring an environment in which physicians are able to adhere to their moral commitments.

We welcome the government's staged approach in order to carefully examine more complex issues. We look forward to working closely with Parliament during the upcoming legislative proceedings and the legislative review which is expected later this year.

Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: To schedule an interview or for further information, please contact: CMA Media Relations, [email protected], 613-277-1088

Related Links

https://www.cma.ca/

