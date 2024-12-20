GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Proposed amendments to the Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) have been published in the Canada Gazette, Part I, for consultation. The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) will hold a virtual technical briefing to provide information about these amendments and the consultation process.

Date: December 23, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (EDT)

Mr. Tom Oommen, Director General of the Analysis and Outreach Branch at the CTA, will present the proposed amendments to the APPR and the consultation process. The technical briefing will be followed by a question period.

News media wishing to participate virtually to this technical briefing are asked to pre-register at [email protected] to get access to the session.

SOURCE Canadian Transportation Agency

Canadian Transportation Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], Tel.: 819-934-3448