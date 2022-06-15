Prophix Expands Leadership Team with Key Senior Executive Hires

Experienced industry leaders join Prophix to support company's rapid, global growth trajectory

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, announced today new senior leadership hires, including appointments to the Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and several critical vice president roles. These highly experienced and accomplished executives will play a key role in priming Prophix for continued rapid growth across the globe.

"Exceptional people are what make Prophix the innovative and fast-growing organization it is, and I'm proud to welcome these talented and experienced senior leaders to our team," said Alok Ajmera, President and CEO of Prophix Software. "Each of these leaders has a career track record that reflects driving significant accomplishments and creating lasting impact. Their experience and insights will be valuable in furthering our global growth as more mid-sized businesses turn to Prophix to help them forecast, plan, budget and consolidate their numbers, with greater agility."

Prophix's key leadership additions, which span the sales, product, marketing, and human resources functions, include:

Tad Finer , Chief Revenue Officer: A seasoned sales executive with deep global experience, Finer joins Prophix from EagleView Technologies, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. A Marine Corps veteran, Finer has served in sales roles for major technology organizations including IBM, Workiva, Hewlett-Packard, and SAS, rising to senior leadership roles based on his ability to drive revenue and build global alliances.

Steve Hardy , Chief Marketing Officer: Hardy joins Prophix with over 20 years of experience in B2B SaaS marketing in high-growth businesses. Hardy was named the "2019 Marketing Executive of the Year" by SiriusDecisions/Forrester for the return he generated on marketing investments. His breadth of experience includes marketing positions at Secureworks, Gartner and ADP. He will lead Prophix's global marketing functions to fuel the company's next stage of growth.

Scott Lawrence , Vice President, Product Management: Lawrence comes to Prophix with more than 30 years of experience delivering software products to market. Lawrence has a track record of creating product strategies and processes that enable rapid delivery and fast growth in new and existing markets at companies such as Cognos, IBM, and Klipfolio.

Vita Di Serio , Vice President, People: An accomplished human resources executive, Di Serio has 20+ years of experience successfully aligning people practices with organizational strategy to drive performance. She joins Prophix from Numeris, where she served as Vice President of People and Culture.

Amber Dixon , Vice President, Marketing Operations: A recent hire, Dixon has been promoted to the VP level, based on her strong marketing, data expertise and reporting prowess. She will propel the development of strategies for agile and efficient delivery of marketing initiatives. Dixon's career includes over 20 years of multiple marketing roles working with many of the top, global B2B tech organizations and their SaaS solutions, including Verizon, Cisco, Panasonic, and Hitachi, where she leveraged automation and technology to drive leads and conversions.

This announcement comes on the heels of Prophix receiving three "Top Rated" awards from TrustRadius in the Corporate Performance Management, Budgeting and Forecasting Software, and Financial Close Software categories. Prophix received these honors following TrustRadius' analysis of more than 60,000 user reviews of the Prophix solution, with the help of the "trScore" algorithm, which calculates a B2B product's score based on a weighted average of reviews and ratings.

About Prophix

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com .

