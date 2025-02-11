Prophix® Unveils 2025 Global Finance Leaders Survey Insights, Mapping a Bold Future for Finance Leadership

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Prophix®, a leading innovator in financial performance management, has released its highly anticipated 2025 Global Finance Leaders Survey, revealing how finance leaders across the globe are stepping into 2025 with bold strategies, advanced technologies, and a renewed focus on value creation. The survey, conducted with 751 finance professionals spanning the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, and Benelux, uncovers the priorities, challenges, and leadership approaches shaping modern finance.

With finance leaders increasingly expected to wear multiple hats—balancing the roles of steward, strategist, operator, and enabler—Prophix's survey provides fresh insights on how the profession continues to evolve to not only keep pace, but stay ahead, with organizational needs.

"We continue to see the growing role of CFOs as both stewards of stability and drivers of transformation. Our data affirms how this is indeed the reality for most finance leaders," said Alok Ajmera, President & CEO of Prophix. "CFOs continue to adapt to deliver results in an increasingly complex environment—from adopting leadership approaches that support organizational needs, to ensuring investments in new technologies will be capable of managing the complexity."

Key Survey Findings

Three Leadership Approaches Define Finance in 2025

The survey revealed three distinct finance leadership approaches that will shape decision-making in the year ahead: Expanders (31%), Catalysts (35%), and Protectors (32%).

This even split highlights how finance leaders are customizing their leadership to address their organization's needs, whether it's rapid growth, operational efficiency, or cautious resilience.

Finance Leaders are Optimistic Despite Challenges

91% of finance leaders reported optimism for their business's financial prospects in 2025—up significantly from the previous year. This positivity is fueling a greater appetite for strategic risks and investments, with 70% stating their organization is now more open to risk compared to 2024.

This optimism persists even in the face of ongoing challenges, including:

Data reliability, timeliness, and accuracy (32%)

(32%) Talent management (32%)

(32%) Scaling processes to meet growth demands (30%)

(30%) Navigating economic uncertainty with agility (29%)

Digital Transformation Remains Essential, But Tough

Digital transformation continues to be an urgent priority, with 74% of finance leaders dedicating more time than ever to technology investments and implementations. Cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and advanced finance software investments are leading the charge, and leaders expressed the most interest in technologies that could help them do the following:

Futureproof their business (87%)

(87%) Flexible, agile reporting to respond to real-time market changes (86%)

(86%) Advanced or complex planning (86%)

However, while 75% of finance leaders report progress in their transformation journeys, 46% admit identifying the right tools to meet their teams' needs is a significant hurdle.

Talent Shortages Intensify Internal Pressures

While finance leaders are eager to bridge the gap between their daily responsibilities and strategic priorities, 43% feel their teams are not adequately staffed to meet today's demands, intensifying the need to lean on technology to create efficiencies and streamline processes.

This also highlights the need to attract and retain a new generation of talent, with leadership (26%), digital savviness (22%), and experience with new technologies (22%) among the most sought-after skills.

For the complete survey report, download the 2025 Global Finance Leaders Survey.

About Prophix

Ambitious finance leaders use Prophix to drive progress. By improving the speed and accuracy of decision making, Prophix's Financial Performance Platform elevates the talents of finance teams to do their best work. Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate insights with access to best-in-class AI insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 2,500 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com.

