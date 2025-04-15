Prophix® Powers Into 2025 with Product Innovation, Global Growth, and Industry Recognition

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Prophix®, a global leader in financial performance management, is starting 2025 with unmistakable velocity. From new product capabilities and global expansion to industry recognition and community impact, Q1 was a showcase of purposeful growth and forward progress.

"The first quarter of 2025 reflects the energy, commitment, and vision that drives our team forward," said Alok Ajmera, president and CEO, Prophix. "We've strengthened our platform, deepened our partnerships, and remained focused on helping finance teams lead with clarity and confidence."

Product Launches

This quarter, Prophix introduced Prophix One™ FP&A Plus, a new application within the Financial Performance Platform that accelerates analysis, planning, and decision-making for finance leaders navigating increasing complexity.

The company also launched the Solutions Marketplace, a new hub of pre-built templates, workflows, and data connectors to help finance teams get up and running faster with Prophix One.

Recognized for Impact

Prophix continued to earn global recognition in Q1 across customer satisfaction, product excellence, and industry innovation:

Customer Review Platforms : Prophix was named a top product in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards and received multiple Q1 Enterprise badges, including Best Meets Requirements and Highest User Adoption. TrustRadius also honored Prophix with a Top Seller Award, reflecting strong user feedback across value, capabilities, and customer relationships.

: Prophix was named a top product in G2's 2025 Best Software Awards and received multiple Q1 Enterprise badges, including Best Meets Requirements and Highest User Adoption. TrustRadius also honored Prophix with a Top Seller Award, reflecting strong user feedback across value, capabilities, and customer relationships. Analyst & Industry Highlights : From the Dresner Applications Innovation Award for financial reporting, to ISG Research's recognition of FP&A Plus for enabling agile decision-making, Prophix was repeatedly cited for technical excellence and usability. Prophix also ranked #1 in recommendation rate in the BARC Survey 2025 for small and midsize deployments, with 100% user satisfaction and 10 leading positions across two peer groups, further cementing its leadership in cloud-based consolidation.

: From the Dresner Applications Innovation Award for financial reporting, to ISG Research's recognition of FP&A Plus for enabling agile decision-making, Prophix was repeatedly cited for technical excellence and usability. Prophix also ranked #1 in recommendation rate in the BARC Survey 2025 for small and midsize deployments, with 100% user satisfaction and 10 leading positions across two peer groups, further cementing its leadership in cloud-based consolidation. Partner Success: As Deltek's Marketplace Partner of the Year, Prophix helped clients like Boulay Group achieve measurable forecasting improvements.

Global Reach

In January, Prophix acquired Forest Grove, one of Australia's top financial analytics firms. On July 1, the team will officially transition to Prophix Australia, reinforcing Prophix's long-term commitment to regional expansion and global alignment.

In partnership news, UHY and Prophix joined forces to expand CFO advisory services and help more finance teams improve performance through technology.

Moreover, following the success of Prophix Live! in 2024, the company is hitting the road in 2025 with a global series of in-person events across North America, Europe, and Australia. Customers and partners can expect hands-on sessions, product deep dives, and valuable networking.

Purpose in Action

Giving back to the community continues to be a key priority for Prophix. In Q1, Prophix employees raised $3,360 for Black Women in Motion, a nonprofit supporting Black survivors of gender-based violence. Prophix matched the full donation as part of its Corporate Matching Program.

Through Prophix's continued partnership with Kiva, the company has now lent more than $98,000 to over 5,400 borrowers across 15+ countries, supporting underserved entrepreneurs.

Prophix also continues its tradition of quarterly "Purpose Projects". Before the end of April, Prophix employees will determine which one of three nominated charities will receive a $50,000 donation.

What's Next

Q1 set a strong pace for the year ahead, fueled by bold product moves, customer wins, and continued recognition from the market. As Prophix moves into Q2, expect new capabilities, expanded partnerships, and even more ways to propel the Office of Finance into the future.

About Prophix

Designed for growing finance teams, Prophix offers a complete suite of financial performance management solutions that scale with you. From planning and budgeting to forecasting, reporting, reconciliation, and consolidation, Prophix brings it all together in one intelligent platform.

Prophix One, our Financial Performance Platform, combines AI, automation, and intuitive technology to simplify your most complex work and support a more strategic finance function. The result is faster decisions, more confidence in your data, and the ability to deliver value your business can see.

Backed by nearly 40 years of financial and industry experience, Prophix is a trusted partner to more than 3,000 active customers worldwide. Prophix meets finance teams where they are and helps them build toward what's next. With a modern platform and a partnership-first approach, work can be smarter, faster, and more reliable than ever before

www.prophix.com

