Prophix® Launches Marketplace Explorer to Empower Finance Teams

A game-changing resource, Marketplace Explorer equips finance teams with inspiration, insights, and best practices to drive strategic initiatives and deliver measurable results.

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Prophix®, a leading innovator in financial performance management, today announced the launch of Marketplace Explorer, a dynamic and empowering resource designed to enable finance leaders to be more strategic, efficient, and effective.

Prophix's Marketplace Explorer is a destination and hip-pocket resource enhancing finance leaders to search, discover and learn all that is possible when taking full advantage of a financial performance platform, with access to best-in-class templates, processes, models, and industry-specific solutions.

Envision a Smarter Future for Your Finance Team

Marketplace Explorer is more than just a tool—it's an online destination and resource for discovering all that can be achieved when unlocking the full potential of financial performance management software. Built to help finance teams envision their next major initiative in the Office of the CFO, Marketplace Explorer has an easy-to-use, searchable interface that can be explored anywhere, any time.

Marketplace Explorer is completely free to use and requires no login, allowing any finance leader to spark new ideas, then, go deep into the critical processes, models, reports, and types of analysis that they can action to solve unique business challenges.

Anyone can now explore a range of solutions—whether it's how to automate capital expenditure planning with software, or how to manage expense allocations. Finance leaders will be able to uncover all the possibilities within their specific industry — from revenue planning, to expense budgeting templates, to performance reports—all tailored to the specific nuances of their business operations.

Take the First Step to Reimagining Potential

Prophix's mission is clear—to empower finance teams to achieve more, with less effort. Developing a marketplace underscores this commitment further, equipping finance leaders with resources to act decisively and seize opportunities.

While Marketplace Explorer is publicly available on prophix.com, existing Prophix customers will additionally gain special access to Solutions Marketplace, a customer-only resource available by logging into Prophix One™, a Financial Performance Platform. There, customers can get exclusive design guides and best practices to bring financial projects to life.

"We want finance professionals to spend less time managing tedious tasks and more time focusing on delivering value to their stakeholders," said Alok Ajmera, President and CEO of Prophix. "With Marketplace Explorer and Solutions Marketplace, we're enabling finance teams to rapidly convert bold ideas into impactful outcomes, all while making their jobs easier."

Media Contact: Doug Vinson, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected], +1 (704) 661-0578