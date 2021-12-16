CED grants nearly $380,000 in financial assistance to the Maricourt-based business for its project to expand and acquire digital equipment.

MARICOURT, QC, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The health crisis has not affected Cordé Électrique, who is struggling to keep up with a constant stream of orders. To enable it to remain a supplier of choice and participate fully in the economic recovery, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) is granting the business a repayable contribution of $378,073. Thanks to this financial support, Cordé Électrique—which specializes in the production of electrical harnesses—will increase its production capacity, thereby enabling it to meet market demand.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took the opportunity to announce this funding during a visit to the manufacturer. Cordé Électrique will also be able to acquire new automated cutting machines to absorb the anticipated growth, as well as expand its facilities to meet social distancing standards.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery is founded, among other things, on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, in addition to being a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"We will always be here to support and invest in our businesses, which are working tirelessly to ensure a strong economic recovery. That is exactly what we are doing by working with Cordé Électrique, a business that generates significant spin-offs in its community. We will continue to support workers and SMEs and pursue our efforts to equip manufacturing businesses so they can make it through the crisis and remain competitive."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's support has allowed us to acquire new equipment and thereby increase our flexibility and productivity. With the supply chain crisis we are currently experiencing, the flexibility we have acquired is one solution that is key in enabling us to keep our production going and that of our clients."

Lise Déziel, President and CEO, Cordé Électrique

Quick facts

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.







CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

