Prominent Canadian companies join as lead sponsors of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame

Cogeco, Colliers International, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, FirstService Corporation, Fortis Inc., National Bank, TD Bank, and Air Canada sponsor 2024 CBHF celebration honouring Stanley Marshall, Prem Watsa, Louis Audet and Jay Hennick

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) is pleased to announce the lead sponsors of the May 23rd Induction Ceremony and Celebration event.

Cogeco, Colliers International, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., FirstService Corporation, Fortis Inc., National Bank, TD Bank, and Air Canada join as lead sponsors among an impressive lineup of companies supporting this event honouring exceptional business leaders – Louis Audet, Jay S. Hennick, H. Stanley Marshall, and V. Prem Watsa.

Logos and list of 2024 CBHF Sponsors (CNW Group/JA Canada)

These extraordinary Canadian leaders will be formally inducted as Companions to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame during a special award ceremony at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on May 23rd. The event celebrates the Inductees for their indelible contributions to Canada's business landscape, their vision and leadership, national and global economic impact, and philanthropy.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame event is the signature national fundraising initiative for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada). Proceeds of the event fuel JA Canada's mission to equip youth with financial health, entrepreneurship, and work readiness skills they need to be better prepared for their future.

Acknowledging the significant accomplishments of the 2024 awardees: "This year's Inductees have earned the respect of their peers, paved the way for others, and are role models for future generations of enterprising youth," said Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada.

"The sponsorships of these generous companies demonstrate not only their shared commitment to recognizing leadership, but also their commitment to inspiring the entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow," said Hillier.

Sponsors and supporters who have donated in honour of the Inductees share tributes and express their support for the event and the mission:

"As supporters of Junior Achievement programming for nearly four decades, we share a profound interest in equipping the next generation with the skills, knowledge, and curiosity they need to succeed. We are proud to recognize this year's Canadian Business Hall of Fame Inductees for their many accomplishments and their commitment to supporting the growth of the leaders of tomorrow."

- David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc.

"Jay Hennick, your journey through College Pro to Colliers has been a masterclass in leadership and perseverance. From groundbreaking initiatives to nurturing the next generation of talent, your contributions have been pivotal. As you receive this well-deserved honour, know that your friends and colleagues stand in awe of your achievements. This gift commemorates your induction and all the ways you've made us better by simply being you."

- Howard Sokolowski, O.On., CEO, Metropia.

"Stan, you've been blazing new trails, building leaders and investing in the next generation throughout your career. Your time, leadership and mentorship has impacted so many lives. This gift is given in tribute to all that you have given, Congratulations Stan!"

"The incredible business leaders recognized this year are an inspiration to us all - in business and in life."

"Congratulations Prem! Your contribution to the financial industry and people behind it, has been nothing short of inspiring. This gift is in honor of your induction, celebrating your incredible journey and the countless lives you've touched along the way."

- Madeleine Paquin, C.M., C.B.H.F., Former President and CEO, Logistec Corporation.

"A bold and visionary businessman, Louis Audet led major transformation at Cogeco and continues to transform his community through his tireless philanthropic efforts. You are more than deserving of this special honour Louis. Felicitations!"

"JA Canada's programs help to shape the lives and minds of our future business leaders. It's an honour to support such important work and to recognize four extraordinary role models."

Sponsorship and tickets for the May 23rd event, and the opportunity to donate in honour of the Inductees are still available. For more information regarding sponsorship and participation opportunities, please visit www.cbhf.ca or contact [email protected] .

Full List of Sponsors at time of publication:

Cogeco • Colliers International • Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited •

Fortis Inc. • The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation • Air Canada •

FirstService Corporation • TD Bank • National Bank •

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Brookfield • Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. • Globe & Mail

Korn Ferry • Power Corporation of Canada • RBC

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Canada • Avanade Canada Inc. • BMO Capital Markets • CIBC •

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP • Deloitte • EY • Hugessen Consulting • Irving Oil •

Kingsdale Advisors • Longview Communications Inc. • Maple Leaf Foods • Morningstar DBRS •

OMERS • PwC • RCK Securities Inc. • Rotman School of Business • Teck Resources Limited •

TorQuest Partners • Toronto Metropolitan University • Torys LLP • Triovest

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Linda Hohol • Annette Verschuren • Madeleine Paquin • Howard Sokolowski

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Inductees are recognized for their vision and leadership, national and global economic impact, community engagement and philanthropy. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Last year JA engaged more than 340,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

