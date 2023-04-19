Prominent Canadian companies honour Madeleine Paquin, Edward Sonshine, Chief Jim Boucher, and Hugh Anthony Arrell's Induction to the 2023 Canadian Business Hall of Fame

CBHF announces the support of CIBC Foundation, RioCan, LOGISTEC, Burgundy Asset Management, Saa Dene Group and National Bank as lead sponsors of the Induction Ceremony and Celebration event on May 11, 2023

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) is pleased to announce the lead sponsorships of CIBC Foundation, RioCan, LOGISTEC, Burgundy Asset Management, Saa Dene Group and National Bank among a roster of dozens of companies who are supporting the Induction Ceremony and Celebration on May 11, 2023.

Four remarkable business leaders - Madeleine Paquin, Edward Sonshine, Chief Jim Boucher, and Hugh Anthony Arrell - will be inducted as Companions to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame during a celebratory gala hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

The event will include tributes, storytelling and accolades that recognize the Honourees for their entrepreneurial and management skills, vision, determination, and perseverance which have helped to shape Canada. CBHF Companions have earned the respect of their peers, paved the way for others, and are role models for future generations of enterprising youth.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame is the signature national fundraising initiative for Junior Achievement of Canada (JA Canada).

Scott Hillier, CEO of JA Canada, expressed gratitude to the Inductees of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame for serving as an inspiration for aspiring Canadian entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders: "This year's Inductees are joining an exceptional group of individuals who have left a lasting impact in the past and continue to inspire the upcoming generation through their legacies."

Proceeds from the Canadian Business Hall of Fame supports JA Canada's mission to equip youth with the financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career readiness skills they need to be better prepared for their future. The sponsorships of CIBC Foundation, RioCan, LOGISTEC, Burgundy Asset Management, Saa Dene Group and National Bank is both demonstrative of their commitment to recognizing business leadership, but also of their commitment to inspiring the entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow.

"Our bank is passionate about helping to strengthen our communities, rooted in our genuinely caring culture and our focus on helping people realize their ambitions," said Harry Culham, Group Head, Capital Markets and Co-Chair of the CIBC Foundation. "We are proud to recognize this year's inductees for their many accomplishments and their commitment to supporting the growth of the leaders of tomorrow."

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame and JA's work is made possible by the investment and engagement of sponsors, partners, donors and volunteers.

The CBHF is pleased to present a variety of ways for organizations and individuals to join the celebration of the 2023 Class of Companions and to advance JA's work to inspire and prepare youth across Canada. For more information about sponsorship and tickets for the event on May 11th 2023, or to make a donation in honour of Companion or to further JA's mission in Canada, please visit cbhf.ca or contact [email protected].

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF)

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders. Since 1979, more than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Celebrating the leaders of today and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow, the CBHF Induction Ceremony and Celebration is the signature national fundraising event in support of JA Canada.

For more information, please visit www.cbhf.ca.

About the 2023 Inductees

Madeleine Paquin , C.M., President and CEO, LOGISTEC Corporation

Edward Sonshine , O.Ont., Q.C., Founder and Chairman, RioCan REIT

Chief Jim Boucher , AOE, President, Saa Dene Group of Companies

Hugh Anthony Arrell , C.M., Chairman & Co-Founder, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Press Release: Announcement of 2022 Inductees

Full List of Sponsors at time of publication:

Burgundy Asset Management Inc., CIBC Foundation, RioCan, LOGISTEC Corp, The Sonshine Family Foundation, Saa Dene, National Bank, Air Canada, The Power Corporation of Canada, Chesswood Group Ltd., AWZ Ventures, Korn Ferry, RBC, TD Securities, TD Bank, DiamondCorp, Kingsett Capital, Fogler Rubinoff LLP, Tribute Communities, Amazon, Teck Resources Ltd., Coril Holdings (Triovest), The Sixty Three Foundation, Hugessen Consulting, Avanade, CSL Group, CN Rail, Maple Leaf Foods, Irving Oil, BMO, Toronto Metropolitan University, Metropia/Paradise Developments, Goodmans LLP, RP Investment, Advisors LP, MSC, ADP, Canadian Opera Company, FIS Holdings, EL Financial/Equitable Bank, EY, Atlas-Apex Roofing, Urban Reform Realty, Deloitte, The Harden Group, Killam Apartment REIT, CBRE Limited Brokerage, Woodbourne Capital, Torquest Partners, and Globe and Mail.

About JA Canada

JA Canada inspires the next generation to realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities. Through JA Canada's network of local offices, and in collaboration with educators and volunteers, the organization delivers hands-on, immersive, and digital learning experiences to young people. Last year JA reached more than 270,000 youth from coast-to-coast-to-coast. JA is committed to ensuring accessibility and inclusivity through programs that help youth build transferable skills in work readiness, financial health, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit www.jacanada.org.

SOURCE JA Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: For more information, requests for interviews or comments JA Canada, please contact Angela Scott, Manager, Communications [email protected]