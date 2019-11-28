Prometic - AMF finds no regulatory misconduct

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) held a conference call this morning with all the investors who had filed complaints regarding the restructuring transaction of Liminal Biosciences Inc., formerly Prometic Life Sciences Inc., announced on April 15 of this year. During the conference call, which was held on an exceptional basis, the AMF informed the complainants that its investigation, begun in May 2019, had concluded that there was no offence under, or failure to comply with, securities regulations in connection with the restructuring transaction.

The AMF acted with speed and diligence, carried out all necessary investigative steps and verified every aspect of the matter to ensure that the parties involved had complied with the law.

For reasons of confidentiality, the AMF will not be providing any further details regarding the findings of its investigation.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

