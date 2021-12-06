TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - On November 2, 2021 investigators from the Greater Toronto Area Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (GTA CFSEU) arrested and charged six males and one female with 50 offences in relation to criminal activity involving drug trafficking as well as firearm-related crime. These arrests, along with the execution of multiple search warrants, were carried out by a team of officers from police services in and surrounding the GTA. This joint-forces investigation was multi-jurisdictional and international in scope.

In September 2020, the GTA CFSEU, which is comprised of members from the RCMP, the Ontario Provincial Police, York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency, commenced an investigation called Project OPTIMUS. During the investigation, groups of individuals allegedly involved in criminal operations in the Toronto and St. Catharines areas were identified. Further investigation led to the execution of search warrants by CFSEU resulting in the seizure of more than 40 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 250 grams of a substance believed to be MDMA (known as Molly or ecstasy), over $84,000 in cash, four illegal firearms and offence-related property such as scales, money counters and vacuum sealers.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Lucas Mason, 25 years old from Oshawa, Ontario

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

(CDSA) Possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the CDSA

Careless use of a firearm, contrary the Criminal Code (CC) (2 counts)

(CC) (2 counts) Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm contrary to the CC

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized contrary to the CC

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition contrary to the CC

Cassandra Donovan, 28 years old from Oshawa, Ontario

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the CDSA

Possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the CDSA

Peter Saleeb, 28 years old from St. Catharines, Ontario

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the CDSA (5 counts)

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, contrary to the CC

Careless use of a firearm, contrary to the CC (2 counts)

Carrying a concealed weapon, contrary to the CC (3 counts)

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to the CC (6 counts)

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, contrary to the CC (2 counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, contrary to the CC (2 counts),

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000 , contrary to the CC (2 counts)

, contrary to the CC (2 counts) Possession of a forged document, contrary to the CC

Peter Tannous, 31 years old from St. Catharines, Ontario

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the CDSA (4 counts)

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), contrary to the CDSA

Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, contrary to the CC

Peter Ibrahim, 28 years old from St. Catharines, Ontario

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the CDSA (4 counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value not exceeding $5,000 , contrary to the CC

, contrary to the CC Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, contrary to the CC

Rajai Okal, 24 years old from St. Catharines, Ontario

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime of a value exceeding $5,000 contrary to the CC

contrary to the CC Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, contrary to the CC

Khoa Nguyen, 50 years old from Toronto, Ontario

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the CDSA

Trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), contrary to the CDSA

"This operation highlights the effectiveness of the CFSEU multi-jurisdictional model", S/Sgt Henry Tillo, acting Officer in Charge CFSEU commented. "I want to acknowledge the CFSEU partners for their ongoing commitment to expose, investigate, prosecute and dismantle organized criminal enterprises. Additionally, I want to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted by participating in multiple search warrants across Ontario".

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you wish to report any type of criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Jean Turner, RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]

