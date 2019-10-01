Production Underway on Season 2 of CTV's Hit Comedy JANN

– Sarah McLachlan, Elisha Cuthbert, and Keshia Chanté set to guest star –

– Eight-episode second season filming in Calgary –

– Season 2 of JANN set to premiere as part of CTV's mid-season schedule –

CALGARY, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV, in association with Project 10 Productions and SEVEN24 Films, announced today that production has begun on Season 2 of its hit MADE® in Canada comedy series, JANN. Filming in Calgary, Season 2 consists of eight, half-hour episodes, up from its six-episode first season.

Season 1 of the critically acclaimed comedy reigns as the most-watched Canadian comedy series of the 2018-19 broadcast year. Starring multi-platinum award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter, broadcaster, and author Jann Arden as a fictionalized version of herself, Season 2 of JANN joins CTV's mid-season schedule in early 2020.

Guest stars confirmed for Season 2 include singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan as herself, actress Elisha Cuthbert (THE RANCH, HAPPY ENDINGS, 24, The Girl Next Door) as school board parent Liz, and singer, host, and actress Keshia Chanté (SOUL, PRIVATE EYES), as up-and-coming singer Nia Taylor.

"Most days I have to pinch myself as this series has been such a wonderful surprise in my life," said Jann Arden. "I work with incredibly gifted and creative people and we promise to bring more laughs and gut-wrenching moments this season than we did in our first season. Everyone is so excited to be filming and to get this party started!"

"Coming off JANN's incredible first-season run, we can't wait to give fans more from the breakout series they've quickly come to love," said Corrie Coe, Senior Vice-President, Original Programming, Bell Media. "We look forward to continuing our creative partnership with Project 10 Productions and SEVEN24 Films on this hilarious series anchored by Jann's natural and relatable comedic brilliance and an incredibly talented and witty ensemble cast."

In Season 2, Jann's (Jann Arden) hilarious and self-deprecating, attention-drawing antics continue, as the series picks up immediately following last season's cliffhanger finale. Viewers were left wondering whether Jann would embark on a tour or stay behind to help her mother Nora (Deborah Grover), who's showing early signs of memory loss, and sister Max (Zoie Palmer), who was put on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy.

