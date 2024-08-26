GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FALL 2024 PREMIERE DATES FEATURING TV'S #1 RETURNING HITS AND FOUR HOT NEW SHOWS

Canada's #1 Program Survivor Returns Wednesday, September 18, and #1 Drama 9-1-1 Premieres Thursday, September 26

New Drama Matlock, Starring Oscar® Winner Kathy Bates, Launches with a Sneak Preview Sunday, September 22, and Canadian Crime Drama Murder in a Small Town Premieres Tuesday, September 24, plus NCIS: Origins, Starring Austin Stowell, Debuts Monday, October 14

New Comedy Poppa's House, Starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., Premieres Monday, October 21

New Specials Joining Global's Fall Lineup Include Secret Celebrity Renovation Premiering Friday, September 20 and The Greatest @Home Videos on Friday, September 27

Rounding out Global's Fall Premieres Are Perennial Blockbuster Hits Like NCIS on Monday, October 14 and FBI Night Starting Tuesday, October 15

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

For additional photography, visit the Corus Media Centre here.

Follow us on X at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release: https://bit.ly/4dzS6qT

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced premiere dates for its fall 2024 schedule chock full of star-studded new series alongside 12 of spring's Top 20 programs* and more. The season kicks off on Global with Canada's #1 program Survivor back for Season 47 starting Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a special two-hour premiere (followed by weekly 90-minute episodes). Then, Canada's #1 drama 9-1-1 returns for an eighth season on Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Celebrating its iconic 50th season, Canada's #1 show in late night, Saturday Night Live, also premieres on Global this fall.

(Clockwise from L to R – Kathy Bates in Matlock; Austin Stowell in NCIS: Origins; Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in Poppa’s House; Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in Murder in a Small Town) (CNW Group/Global Television)

Global's brand-new slate of scripted programming launches with a special sneak preview of Matlock starring Oscar® winner Kathy Bates on Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT before settling into its regular day and time on Thursday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Canadian-produced mystery, Murder in a Small Town, starring Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk debuts Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a one-time 90-minute episode then moves to 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, October 8 before landing in its regular day and time on Wednesday, October 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The latest addition to the NCIS franchise starring Austin Stowell as a young Agent Gibbs, NCIS: Origins, premieres Monday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a one-time two-hour episode before moving to its regular time slot at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, October 21. Lastly, big laughs from Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. come to Global with Poppa's House Monday, October 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

"Whether it's Kathy Bates stealing scenes in the reimagined Matlock, a nostalgic look back at iconic TV character Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS: Origins, the laughs that only the Wayans can deliver in Poppa's House, or the idyllic British Columbia setting of Murder in a Small Town, Global's schedule offers a fresh lineup of standout content this fall," said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President Programming & Multiplatform, Corus Entertainment. "After a successful spring, this fall's lineup promises another exceptional season, filled with the best new shows, beloved returning favorites, exclusive specials, and thrilling reality competitions."

Global's returning hits kick into high gear when the worldwide phenomenon NCIS premieres on Monday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (regular timeslot 9 p.m. ET/PT begins Monday, October 21). Action-packed FBI night is back starting Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with FBI, followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET/PT and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Back for sophomore seasons, the star-studded anthology series Accused returns Tuesday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and delightfully quirky procedural Elsbeth premieres Thursday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Explosive Friday nights return starting with S.W.A.T. on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT then Fire Country at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Lastly, The Equalizer is back starting Sunday, October 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Next, the laughs return to Global this fall with award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary (Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT), plus crowd-pleasers Ghosts (Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT) and The Neighborhood (Monday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT).

Other perennial hits returning this fall on Global include 48 Hours (Saturday, September 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere), 60 Minutes (Sunday, September 15 at 7:30pm ET/7pm PT), The Floor (Sunday, September 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT), Crime Beat (Friday, October 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT), plus much more including exclusive specials Secret Celebrity Renovation (Friday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT) and The Greatest @Home Videos (Friday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT).

For series descriptions of Global's new series and a full list of Global's premiere dates click here.

Global's lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, SP24 (Jan8-Jun2/24) – confirmed data, Total Canada, CDN CONV ENG, all stations based on 'Total' except for CTV Com, A25-54 AMA(000), excludes NHL/NFL Playoffs and Stanley Cup, 3+ airings

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

X:

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@globaltv

TikTok:

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Global Television

For media inquiries, please contact: Nick Seliwoniuk, Senior Publicist, Global Television, 647.461.1178, [email protected]; Jacqui VanSickle, Publicity Manager, Global Television, 416.860.4224, [email protected]; Cassandra Chambers, Associate Publicist, Global Television, 416.479.6945, [email protected]