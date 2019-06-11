Production Begins on CTV's New Original Drama Series TRANSPLANT

– Hamza Haq (QUANTICO), Laurence Leboeuf (19-2), John Hannah (MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D., Four Weddings and a Funeral), Ayisha Issa (Polar, Immortals), Jim Watson (MARY KILLS PEOPLE), Sirena Gulamgaus (ORPHAN BLACK), Torri Higginson (DARK MATTER, THIS LIFE), Linda Smith (19-2), and Grace Lynn Kung (THE INBETWEEN, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES) confirmed to star –

– Developed by CTV in partnership with NBCUniversal International Studios and from Sphère Média Plus (19-2), TRANSPLANT is set to air during CTV's 2019/20 broadcast season –

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, together with Montréal-based producer Sphère Média Plus, announced today that production has begun on TRANSPLANT. The new drama tells the story of an ER doctor who fled his native Syria to come to Canada, where he must overcome numerous obstacles to resume a career in the high stakes world of emergency medicine. The first season consists of 13 one-hour episodes, and will continue to shoot until November 2019.

As announced last week as part of #CTVUpfront, the new series stars Hamza Haq (QUANTICO) as Bashir "Bash" Hamed – a charismatic Syrian doctor with outstanding skills in emergency medicine; Laurence Leboeuf (19-2) as Magalie "Mags" Leblanc, an ER resident specializing in patient care; and John Hannah (MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D., Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Jed Bishop, the hospital's chief of the emergency department.

Also joining the series are Ayisha Issa (Polar, Immortals) as June Curtis, an ambitious ER resident specializing in trauma surgery; Jim Watson (MARY KILLS PEOPLE) as Theo Hunter, a pediatric fellow in the emergency department; Sirena Gulamgaus (ORPHAN BLACK) as Amira; Torri Higginson (DARK MATTER, THIS LIFE) as Claire Malone; Linda Smith (19-2) as Dr. Wendy Atwater; and Grace Lynn Kung (THE INBETWEEN, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES) as Vivian Barnes.

From the producers behind Bell Media's multiple award-winning and International Emmy nominated drama series 19-2, TRANSPLANT was developed at CTV and is set to premiere during the networks 2019/2020 broadcast season. TRANSPLANT will also air on VRAK in a translated French version.

"TRANSPLANT is an emotional, powerful, and timely series with heart; perfectly fitting our CTV program strategy," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. "We're proud to stand in partnership with Sphère and NBCU to deliver the series to viewers both in Canada and around the world."

"We are thrilled to again be working with the world class producing team at Sphère Média Plus on this exceptional drama series," said Corrie Coe, Senior Vice-President, Original Programming, Bell Media. "Emotionally resonant storylines have been paired with visionary directors and enormously talented actors to create a timely medical series, speaking to some of the most relevant social issues of our time."

"We are very proud to be collaborating again with Bell Media, a broadcaster who has always believed in our projects and who we can count on to build success. TRANSPLANT is an ambitious project that will reach a wide audience. It plunges us into the heart of this nerve center, the Emergency Department, and features a team of emergency physicians who are a great representation of our diversity and our future as a society," adds Jocelyn Deschênes, president and founder at Sphère Média Plus.

