Product Recall: Quo Beauty™ 4 USB Multi Device Charging Port

BRAMPTON, ON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Out of an of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is voluntarily recalling the Quo Beauty™ 4 USB Multi Device Charging Port with UPC 057800282846, sold between April 5, 2024, to April 25, 2024, due to the product not meeting safety certification requirements. There have been no reported incidents.

The product was sold at Shoppers Drug Mart in Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada.

Affected product (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited)

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.

For more information regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service at 1-800-SHOPPERs (1-800-746-7737).

