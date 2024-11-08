Pro-worker suite of legislation in Manitoba will benefit families

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor is celebrating the Manitoba government's adoption of long-awaited anti-scab and unionization legislation, a major milestone that enhances workers' rights in every sector of the economy.

"This is a pivotal moment for workers in Manitoba," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "By banning scab labour, the NDP government is strengthening the integrity of the collective bargaining process and helping ensure fairer outcomes for workers."

Manitoba's anti-scab legislation positions the province alongside British Columbia and Quebec, which have well-established laws to limit the harm done by replacement labour during strikes and lockouts. Manitoba is also now more aligned with recent federal legislation that re-balances labour relations by banning scabs.

The government also passed legislation that reduces the barriers to unionization, known as single-step certification. The process permits establishing a union after a majority of workers in a given workplace voluntarily sign a union card. This helps minimize interference from aggressive managers during the second step of the unionization process.

"The Manitoba government has ensured that workers have more tools to protect their rights," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Premier Wab Kinew is succeeding in reversing the anti-worker policies of the Pallister and Stefanson PC governments. Workers and our families will benefit from today's new law."

Unifor has long-advocated for anti-scab laws, streamlined unionization procedures, and other measures that build worker power.

