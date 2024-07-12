- Tokyo 2020 silver medallist returns for her third Paralympic appearance

- Paris 2024 Paralympic Games takes place August 28 to September 8

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Priscilla Gagné will be Canada's representative in Para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games this summer, with the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Judo Canada confirming her nomination on Friday.

Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team – PARA JUDO

Priscilla Gagné will be Canada’s representative in Para judo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games this summer. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Priscilla Gagné – Sarnia, ON

Gagné has been Canada's leading Para judoka for many years now and will be making her third consecutive Paralympic appearance. She captured a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, just days after she carried the flag for Canada at the Opening Ceremony.

"It is always an honour and great privilege to represent Canada at the Paralympics," said Gagne. "It's extra special for me to compete at a third Games – the 10-year-old Priscilla in me would be amazed to know her future! It's not just about representing my country, but it's representing the dream so many people who live with disabilities have; a dream to belong, a chance to prove they are more than their circumstances, and an opportunity to shine the light for others to be inspired.

"I'm so grateful and humbled for the journey thus far. And though this is my final Games as an athlete, I'm excited for what my future will hold."

Her silver is Canada's best-ever Paralympic finish in Para judo, following four prior bronze medals (Pier Morten in 2000, 1992, and 1988; Eddie Morten in 1988).

The 38-year-old recently won a bronze medal at a Para Judo Grand Prix in Heidelberg, Germany in February. She is a 2022 world championships silver medallist, and finished fifth at last year's edition. She is currently ranked No. 5 in the world in her category, and ranked fourth in Paralympic qualification.

"Changes to the classification and weight divisions in Paralympic judo forced Priscilla to change her weight division post Tokyo," said Andrzej Sadej, Para Head Coach, Judo Canada. "She is now facing bigger and stronger opponents; however this new challenge has resulted in more resolve to bring home gold from Paris. I am confident that Priscilla will have the best day of her competitive judo career in Paris."

Gagné will be competing in the women's 57 kilo J1 category in Paris, taking place September 5 at Champ de Mars Arena.

"Congratulations to Priscilla on being nominated for her third Paralympic Games," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Priscilla has been one of the world's best Para judokas for so many years, always looking to improve and push both her and her sport forward. We can't wait to cheer her on at the Games and are wishing her all the best in her final preparations for Paris."

"A very warm welcome to Priscilla!" said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Priscilla has been such an incredible ambassador for the Paralympic Movement and her sport of Para judo throughout her career. It will be so exciting to watch her compete at the Paralympic Games once again."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 130 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

