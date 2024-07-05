The Government of Canada supports four cultural organizations in P.E.I. with $590,000 in funding

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE , July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Communities thrive when artists and audiences can gather in vibrant cultural spaces. These places serve as hubs of creativity, discovery and collaboration. They welcome all to take part in performances, exhibits, music, film and more.

Prince Edward Island has a dynamic arts scene—making it a destination for tourists, performers and locals alike. The island is rich in local organizations that support the delivery of workshops, mentoring and activities that inspire people from all walks of life. Cultural spaces require maintenance, upgrades and new equipment to remain engaging and relevant for artists and audiences.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), announced that $590,000 from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund has been awarded to four organizations on Prince Edward Island. Mr. Casey made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, during a visit to one of the funding recipients, FilmPEI in Charlottetown.

FilmPEI is receiving $20,000 for facility and electrical upgrades and the acquisition of specialized equipment, including physical and digital storage spaces. These improvements will enable the organization to better serve its members with updated technology, enhanced information management and improved studio capacity. Throughout the renovations, the organization will continue to operate at its full capacity while attracting new artists and users, including people from diverse and underserved populations.

The other organizations receiving funding are the Confederation Centre for the Arts ($350,000), the Under the Spire Music Festival ($200,000) and the P.E.I. Arts Guild ($20,000).

"Prince Edward Island is a vibrant hub of cultural activity on the East Coast, with talented performers and events throughout the year. Organizations like FilmPEI create the conditions for aspiring artists and filmmakers to hone their skills, collaborate and get the exposure they need to succeed. With this funding, this cultural space will reach new and diverse audiences, create more filmmaking opportunities and support the film sector across Prince Edward Island and beyond."



—The Honorable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Prince Edward Island's culture comes from our history, our geography and our people. Our vibrant arts and cultural sector encourages local producers and filmmakers, setting them up for success in whatever they do. We are grateful for groups like FilmPEI that work to include diverse and new voices in this growing industry."



—Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

"Canada Cultural Spaces Funding through Canadian Heritage has allowed FilmPEI to streamline its processes for our employees and better serve our members. We are grateful for the support that has allowed our organization to grow and support those in the film industry on Prince Edward Island."



—Rob Riselli, Executive Director, FilmPEI

FilmPEI, formerly known as the Island Media Arts Co-operative Limited, was established in 1978 in Charlottetown. It is a non-profit, artist-driven organization dedicated to supporting media artists. It offers a space for skill development and idea exchange, and provides resources for independent production, dissemination and presentation. With over 200 members, the co-operative is a key institution in the local media arts community, offering mentorship and access to essential equipment and post-production facilities.

In 2018, FilmPEI expanded to become P.E.I.'s first interdisciplinary media arts cultural centre, relocating to a larger space equipped with a production studio, sound stage, editing suites, event space and removable seating. This new facility, three times larger than the previous one, serves as a central hub for training, production, workshops, rehearsals and exhibitions for the independent media arts and wider cultural sector in P.E.I.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

