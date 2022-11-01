Prince Edward Island artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Prince Edward Island food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Niyi Adeogun from Prince Edward Island. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Niyi Adeogun from Prince Edward Island. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to The Salvation Army in Charlottetown through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Adeogun is an interdisciplinary artist, design engineer and creative entrepreneur based in Prince Edward Island. In 2017, his passion grew for digital and graphic art, leading him to plan and execute art shows across Canada through his agency, ZeroResistance Studios.

"The front of my holiday box is a sketch of a lighthouse on dunes, revealing the sharing of holiday meals together. P.E.I. is believed to have the highest concentration of lighthouses in North America and is also known for sand dunes – that's why I included those elements in my box," said artist Niyi Adeogun. "The back features holiday fun of family and friends doing a slip and slide at P.E.I.'s Mill River."

Artists from Prince Edward Island, Ashley Green and Renee Laprise, have also been featured on past Purolator holiday boxes.

Supporting Prince Edward Island food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to The Salvation Army in Charlottetown through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure that everyone in Prince Edward Island has access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

The Salvation Army in Charlottetown supports vulnerable members of the P.E.I. community by offering assistance in the form of food and essential living items. With the goal of spreading hope and restoring dignity, The Salvation Army fights for those in need.

"Inflation and the high cost of food have kept our food bank stalked only to the bare minimum and it has impacted how much food people can afford. This has been further complicated with the recent hurricane Fiona that damaged many properties and left people without power so that their food stores were lost," said Lt. John Burton, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army. "This campaign allows us to help more people facing food insecurity, including making deliveries to seniors who can't make it to the food bank themselves."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.

For further information: Courtney Reistetter, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Purolator, 416 407-5424, [email protected]