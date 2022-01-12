Prime Video Reveals the All-Star Lineup for Canadian Amazon Original LOL: Last One Laughing Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Prime Video today announced the premiere date for the Amazon Original series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada , along with the key art that reveals a star-studded cast of Canadian comedic talent: Caroline Rhea, Debra DiGiovanni, Dave Foley, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Mae Martin, Colin Mochrie, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Andrew Phung, and K. Trevor Wilson. The first two episodes of the series will launch on Friday, February 18. Episodes Three and Four will release on the following Friday, February 25, and the Fifth and Sixth Episodes will launch on Friday, March 4. The series joins upcoming Canadian Amazon Original comedies previously announced, The Kids in the Hall and The Lake. LOL: Last One Laughing Canada will be available exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The six-part competition series pits 10 of the best comedic talents from Canada against each other in a celebrity showdown, where anything can happen. As the clock counts down in six half-hour wacky competition, their objective is to eliminate others from the house by making each other laugh, while not laughing themselves. The comedian who doesn't break a smile and outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. The series uses over thirty cameras to catch all of the deranged hijinks during the unpredictable competition as the all-star cast bring their various styles to the table, including stand-up, musical performance, improvisational, and physical comedy, among others.

"Our first local Amazon Original followed Canada's passion for hockey. We are excited to follow up that success with another area of Canadian excellence—comedy," said Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. "Our commitment to Canadian audiences continues with an LOL that features a star-studded cast and unforgettable moments."

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada is the latest adaptation of the successful Amazon Original series in Japan entitled "Documental," created by and starring Hitoshi Matsumoto and owned by Yoshimoto Kogyo, where Matsumoto leads 10 comedians betting their own money in an anything goes "battle of laughter behind closed doors." The fan-favourite format became the most watched title of all time on Prime Video in Italy and Germany, and had successful local versions in Mexico, Australia, India, France, and Spain.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada comes from Amazon Studios, produced in association with Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company). Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, and Shannon Farr. As part of Prime Video's continued investment in Canada, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada is the third announced Canadian Amazon Original series, following The Kids in the Hall and All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed 24 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and worldwide in the Prime Video catalog, including award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Wheel of Time, Harlem, Tampa Baes, The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Emmy- and Golden Globe-winners Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

About Insight Production Company, Ltd.

Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) is celebrated for its award-winning ratings juggernauts and is Canada's most established content producer. Headed by John Brunton, Insight is an industry leader in the development and production of hit content, and renowned for its comedy programming and live events. Insight's showrunners include Erin Brock, Lindsay Cox, Mark Lysakowski, and Eric Abboud. Brock serves as the showrunner on Big Brother Canada, the highest rated Canadian series of 2020. Insight also produces The Amazing Race Canada, the most watched Canadian show on record, and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Memorable comedy shows include The Jon Dore Television Show; A Russell Peters Christmas; and But I'm Chris Jericho! Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of groundbreaking content.

