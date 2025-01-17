Maple Leafs Legends and Olympic Gold Medalist Join Star-Studded Prime Monday Night Hockey Broadcast on January 20

Sarah Nurse makes her Prime Monday Night Hockey debut

Toronto Maple Leafs legends Doug Gilmour and Wendel Clark join the panel

Starting at 7 p.m. ET, Home Ice Access will offer behind the scenes action at Scotiabank Arena before the

Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcast starts

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Video in Canada is set to deliver an electrifying Prime Monday Night Hockey experience on January 20, featuring an all-star lineup as the Toronto Maple Leafs battle the Tample Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Prime Monday Night Hockey will welcome Canadian hockey icons as Olympic gold medallist and one of the stars of the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres, Sarah Nurse, and Leafs legends Doug Gilmour and Wendel Clark join the intermission panels.

Toronto Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse, who broke the Olympic record for single-tournament scoring in 2022, will offer her insights during an intermission alongside fellow member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition and Prime Monday Night Hockey analyst, Blake Bolden, as well as prolific Canadian broadcaster and host, Adnan Virk. Leafs legends Gilmour and Clark will also offer their expertise when they visit the Prime Monday Night Hockey broadcast desk, which is live on-location at each home team's arena on Monday nights.

The Maple Leafs (28-16-2) face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (24-16-3) at 7:30 PM E.T. exclusively on Prime Video in Canada on January 20th.

Prime Monday Night Hockey presentations will include Prime Video's exclusive Home Ice Access segment, and engaging pre-game,intermission, and post-game analysis. Home Ice Access offers fans at home 'a seat on the glass' by taking them behind-the-scenes for the sights and sounds of the arena ahead of the official pre-game show. Home Ice Access begins 45 minutes before puck-drop and will begin at 7 PM E.T. on Monday night. Prime Monday Night Hockey also offers the exclusive to Prime Video interactive feature Rapid Recap:Rapid Recap assists those who join the game in-progress to catch up on the action they missed using machine learning to compile big plays and exciting moments into a short two-minute highlights package for Prime Video customers. While viewing the rundown, viewers can either skip or rewatch big plays within the queue and jump to live action at any time.

Prime Video in Canada is the home of Prime Monday Night Hockey, which streams all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English throughout the 2024-25 season, and NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly whiparound show on Thursday nights. Prime Video in Canada also offers exclusive coverage of all 16 Tuesday night PWHL games for the 2024-25 season as well asFACEOFF: Inside the NHL Season 2, the latest original hockey program Amazon is producing with NHL Productions.

Prime members will be able to watch anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

Media Contacts: Akasha Di Tomasso, The TARO Group, [email protected]