CHAMPIONS ARE BUILT - LEGO Canada & Prime Monday Night Hockey are celebrating the Canadian spirit by inviting fans to co-create a hockey-themed mural inside of Toronto's Union Station

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - To celebrate the Canadian hockey spirit, LEGO Canada and Prime Monday Night Hockey are unveiling an interactive hockey mural dubbed the "Hockey Wall" at Toronto's Union Station ahead of the March 17th match-up between the visiting Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The mural will be at the forefront of the activation space along with several multi-platform experiences which will be FREE to the public.

The Champions Are Built mural will be created at Union Station, Go Bay Concourse, next to Scotiabank Arena (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

On game day, from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET fans will be invited to engage with several elements of the activation, including building parts of the LEGO® mural, photo opportunities with one-of-a-kind LEGO models, discovering LEGO products, as well as scannable QR codes that connect to a custom LEGO brand store experience . Be a part of a collaborative masterpiece and build a share of the 41,472 LEGO bricks that will make up the mural!

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Union Station, Go Bay Concourse, next to Scotiabank Arena

Admission: FREE

About The LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide.

For more information: www.LEGO.com

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favourite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports, including Prime Monday Night Hockey – also Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Fallout, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and Roadhouse; licensed fan favourites Vampire Diaries and Degrassi; exclusive entertainment such as Prime Monday Night Hockey, ONE Championship; and programming from channels such as Sportsnet, Paramount+, Crave, Citytv+, STARZ, AMC+, Super Channel, BritBox, Hayu, STACKTV, a multi-channel service featuring 16 top-tier networks (Global, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Lifetime, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD), via Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, via the Prime Video Store. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favourite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.primevideo.com

Contacts:

The Taro Group, [email protected]

Owen McCorquodale, Prime Video, [email protected]

Catrina Jaricot, Prime Video, [email protected]

SOURCE Amazon Canada