Prime Pubs Introduces The Céilí Cold Fashioned, an Innovative Cocktail on Tap made with Guinness Draught Stout and Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Developed with Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Guinness Draught Stout, the innovative cocktail on tap is a modern-day riff on the classic Old Fashioned, showcasing an array of rich and robust flavours. Not only does the blend of Guinness Draught Stout, Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and coffee pay homage to its Irish roots, but its name Céilí is the traditional Gaelic meaning for 'traditional social gathering', representing the true Pub experience.

"Our signature cocktail recipe was curated with a number of things in mind," says Nathan Cameron Beverage Director, Recipe Unlimited. "We took the nostalgia of the Old Fashioned and paired it with Bulleit, Guinness—thought to be synonymous with Pub culture—then added a Canadian element with the addition of maple syrup. The cocktail is also nitrogenated, providing a velvety mouthfeel when it's poured at the Pub."

ABOUT PRIME PUBS

The Prime Pubs was founded in 1996 and today has more than 25 locations across Canada, including Fionn MacCool's, D'Arcy McGees, Tir nan og and Paddy Flaherty's. We are the corner pub that believe in satisfying Guests' appetite for great times, good company and live music. Serving North American classics with an Irish twist. We are experts in the perfect pint and MacCool Mug Cocktails, complemented with a great variety of shareables including signature Blarney Chips and our made to order beer battered Fish and Chips. #RelaxYoureonPubTime

ABOUT RECIPE

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of March 28, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,330 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE) RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

