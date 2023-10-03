OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the election of the Honourable Greg Fergus as the new Speaker of the House of Commons.

Elected by fellow Members of Parliament through a secret ballot, the Speaker of the House of Commons oversees the sittings and proceedings of the House, maintaining order and decorum in the chamber, providing impartial interpretation of its rules, and defending the rights and privileges of its members.

In his new role, Speaker Fergus will work to promote free speech and healthy debate in the House while upholding openness, transparency, and trust in our democratic processes, as Members of Parliament continue to work hard to address the issues that matter most to Canadians.

"Today is a historic day. Greg Fergus not only brings a wealth of experience to this role, he is the first Black Canadian to become Speaker of the House of Commons – an inspiration to all Canadians, especially younger generations who want to get involved in politics. I congratulate him on his election, and I look forward to continue working with him, and all Members of Parliament, to uphold the values that unite us as Canadians, make progress on the issues facing our country and the world, and build a more prosperous future for all."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Honourable Greg Fergus is the 38th Speaker of the House of Commons.

The Speaker also oversees the House of Commons administration, serves as its spokesperson in its relations with the Senate, the Crown, and other bodies outside Parliament, and fulfills various ceremonial and diplomatic duties.

