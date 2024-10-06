OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will participate in the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, and the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany.

For almost half a century, Canada and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been partners in promoting peace, prosperity, and progress. As we create good-paying jobs, fight climate change, and grow our economies, Canada and ASEAN stand united to make life better for people in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

At the Summit, from October 10 to 11, 2024, Prime Minister Trudeau will highlight Canada and ASEAN's long-standing commitment toward building a fairer, more prosperous future for people on both sides of the Pacific. As work toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement continues, the Prime Minister will note progress on last year's ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership and underscore the importance of sustainable long-term growth that works for everyone, empowers women and girls, and is anchored in the clean energy transition.

ASEAN is one of the world's fastest growing economic regions. That's why Canada is increasing trade and investment with ASEAN and putting Canadians at the forefront of this immense opportunity. As a group, ASEAN member states represented Canada's fourth largest merchandise trading partner in 2023, with increased progress in agriculture, agrifood, and digital trade between our peoples. Greater trade and investment mean more jobs, more innovation, and more growth.

Building on Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, Prime Minister Trudeau will also meet with ASEAN partners at the ASEAN-Canada Special Summit to enhance collaboration so we can effectively support prosperity and stability throughout the region. He will emphasize Canada's constructive role in addressing new and emerging challenges to peace and security, including malicious cyber activity and threats from cybercrime.

This visit will mark the first official visit of a Canadian Prime Minister to Laos. As Canada and Laos celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations this year, Prime Minister Trudeau will work to advance shared interests and forge even stronger ties between our two countries.

The Prime Minister will then participate in the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany, on October 12, 2024.

Hosted by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, leaders from the international community will reaffirm global solidarity with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's unjustifiable war of aggression. Building on the progress made at the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America, earlier this year, Prime Minister Trudeau will emphasize the importance of sustained international support for Ukraine and a just and lasting peace for Ukrainians.

The Prime Minister will highlight the importance of addressing Ukraine's immediate defence and security needs, including the provision of military equipment, security assistance and training, and economic support. He will also highlight Canada's commitment to Ukraine's long-term security, as evidenced by the Agreement on security cooperation between Canada and Ukraine, which was concluded earlier this year.

Canada will continue to work closely with its international partners to support Ukraine and Ukrainians as they continue to fight for their freedom, independence, and democracy.

"Shared challenges require shared solutions – that's what the ASEAN Summit and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are all about. Whether it's fighting climate change, creating good-paying jobs, or strengthening democracy, Canada is playing a leadership role in creating a better, safer, and fairer future for people across the world."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising 10 member states. The objectives of ASEAN are to: Speed up economic growth, social progress, and cultural development. Promote regional peace and stability and respect for justice and the rule of law. Increase collaboration across a range of economic, social, cultural, technical, scientific, and administrative spheres.

Together, ASEAN as a regional bloc represents Canada's fourth-largest trading partner, with over $38.8 billion in bilateral trade in 2023.

fourth-largest trading partner, with over in bilateral trade in 2023. Last year, Canada and ASEAN launched a strategic partnership for further collaboration in strategic areas of mutual interest, including peace and security and economic and socio-cultural co-operation.

and ASEAN launched a strategic partnership for further collaboration in strategic areas of mutual interest, including peace and security and economic and socio-cultural co-operation. Canada became an ASEAN dialogue partner in 1977 and is one of 11 partners with this designation.

became an ASEAN dialogue partner in 1977 and is one of 11 partners with this designation. ASEAN Dialogue Partners co-operate on political and security issues, regional integration, economic interests, inter-faith dialogue, transnational crime and counterterrorism, disaster risk reduction, and other areas. Other Dialogue Partners include: Australia , China , the European Union, India , Japan , New Zealand , the Republic of Korea, Russia , the United Kingdom , and the United States of America .

, , the European Union, , , , the Republic of Korea, , the , and . Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy advances and defends Canada's interests by supporting a more secure, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Indo-Pacific region while protecting Canada's national and economic security at home and abroad.

Indo-Pacific Strategy advances and defends interests by supporting a more secure, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Indo-Pacific region while protecting national and economic security at home and abroad. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) was created by the United States Secretary of Defense in April 2022 to allow Allies and partners to synchronize donations to Ukraine , consult and co-ordinate military assistance, and build up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Convening monthly at the ministerial level, the UDCG now brings together more than 50 countries.

Secretary of Defense in to allow Allies and partners to synchronize donations to , consult and co-ordinate military assistance, and build up the capabilities of the Armed Forces of (AFU). Convening monthly at the ministerial level, the UDCG now brings together more than 50 countries. Since the launch of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has trained more than 43,000 members of the AFU. Canada has announced the extension of this mission until March 2026 so the CAF can continue to respond to Ukraine's training needs.

has announced the extension of this mission until so the CAF can continue to respond to training needs. Since 2022, Canada has committed over $19.5 billion in multifaceted support to Ukraine . This includes over $12.4 billion in financial assistance, which has helped the Ukrainian government to continue to operate, including by delivering essential government services and pensions to Ukrainians. Other assistance includes over $4.5 billion in military aid and equipment donations, $358.2 million in humanitarian assistance, $442 million in development assistance, and over $210 million in security and stabilization programming.

has committed over in multifaceted support to . This includes over in financial assistance, which has helped the Ukrainian government to continue to operate, including by delivering essential government services and pensions to Ukrainians. Other assistance includes over in military aid and equipment donations, in humanitarian assistance, in development assistance, and over in security and stabilization programming. Experts estimate that since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 , thousands of Ukrainian children have been deported, forcibly transferred, or otherwise displaced from Ukraine to temporarily occupied territories and to Russia , for the purpose of erasing their Ukrainian identity. To date, hundreds of children have been returned to Ukraine and reunited with their families.

full-scale invasion of in , thousands of Ukrainian children have been deported, forcibly transferred, or otherwise displaced from to temporarily occupied territories and to , for the purpose of erasing their Ukrainian identity. To date, hundreds of children have been returned to and reunited with their families. Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,000 individuals and entities in Russia , Belarus , Moldova , and Ukraine for their complicity in the violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as gross and systematic human rights violations. Many of these sanctions have been implemented in co-ordination with Canada's partners.

