OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will hold a Cabinet retreat in the Outaouais region, Quebec, from January 20 to 21, 2025.

With the threats of tariffs from the incoming United States administration, Cabinet will protect and defend Canadian interests, strengthen Canada's relationship with the U.S., and make unequivocally clear the mutually beneficial trade and security relationship the two countries share.

Cabinet will build on Canada's strong relationship with its closest ally to advance shared priorities. This includes bolstering cross-border trade, reinforcing our supply chains, and creating jobs on both sides of the border. Canada's recent $1.3 billion border security plan – backed by new investments in expanded personnel, cutting-edge technology, and increased law enforcement co-ordination – is a testament to our commitment to the shared security and prosperity of Canadians and Americans alike.

"Our government is unwaveringly focused on protecting and defending Canadian interests. With the threat of tariffs from the incoming United States administration, Team Canada will use expanded capabilities to strengthen Canada's relationship with the U.S., protect Canadian investment and jobs, and make unequivocally clear the mutually beneficial relationship our two countries share."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

