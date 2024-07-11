WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Washington, D.C., United States of America. A cornerstone of transatlantic security for 75 years, the NATO Alliance has a critical role in upholding democracy, peace, security, and the rules-based international order. Today, the Alliance stands stronger and more united than ever.

Canada was a founding member of NATO in 1949. Since then, we have deepened our role in the Alliance by participating in nearly every NATO operation. Since 2015, Canada is among the top five NATO Allies when it comes to absolute spending increases on defence. In 2017, we released a plan to ensure long-term, predictable funding for investments in new capabilities like warships, aircraft, and armoured vehicles, along with a strong focus on supporting and caring for Canadian Armed Forces members. As we move forward, one of the most urgent and important tasks we face is in the Arctic and Northern regions, where the changing physical and geopolitical landscapes have created new threats. To tackle these threats, assert Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic, and uphold continental defence, we invested around $38 billion in modernizing NORAD, in partnership with the United States. Building on our continued investments, Canada released Our North, Strong and Free: A Renewed Vision for Canada's Defence earlier this year, which invests $73 billion in defence and security over the next two decades, including significant investment in the Arctic.

One of the main areas of investment identified in Our North, Strong and Free was underwater surveillance capability. With the longest coastline in the world, underwater surveillance capability is crucial to Canada's national security. That's why, at the Summit this week, Canada announced its first step toward the procurement of up to 12 conventionally powered, under-ice capable submarines, and the launch of the process to formally engage industry on this acquisition. This procurement is an important step in implementing Canada's renewed vision for defence, and this investment will help keep our three coastlines safe and secure. Canada also signed a trilateral letter of intent with Germany and Norway to establish a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening maritime security co-operation in the North Atlantic in support of NATO's deterrence and defence.

As we continue to implement Our North, Strong and Free through further investments, Canada expects to reach NATO's 2 per cent of GDP spending target by 2032. We have also committed to a regular cycle of review of Canada's defence policy, including a new defence policy update in 2028. Through that process, we will continue to explore opportunities to further increase defence spending in a manner that protects Canada and advances our strategic interests.

Canada and NATO have also long recognized that climate change risks global stability, security, and defence – including in the warming Arctic – opening a new arena of competition that our adversaries are eager to exploit. On the margins of the Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau announced an enhanced trilateral partnership with the United States and Finland, called the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact). This new partnership builds on the world-class expertise of our three countries and will further strengthen our abilities to produce best-in-class polar capable vessels. This increased co-operation will ensure peace and prosperity in the Arctic and polar regions, create good-paying jobs, foster scientific research, and help meet emerging defence and security challenges. This partnership will provide the basis for like-minded nations to increase their polar capabilities to uphold international rules, norms, and standards in the Arctic and Antarctic regions for generations to come.

Allies were joined by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. Building on Canada's longstanding support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Trudeau committed further assistance so that Ukraine can continue to defend its freedom, including over $500 million in additional military assistance funding. Our support is as follows:

Committing an additional $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine , as part of NATO's pledge of long-term security assistance for Ukraine . This includes almost $444 million to Canada's Department of National Defence to support the costs of military equipment, assistance, and training for Ukraine's Armed Forces as well as over $56 million for the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund for Ukraine to help rebuild the Ukrainian security and defence sector and advance Ukraine's transition toward full interoperability with NATO. Canadian funding through the CAP also provides equipment for women in Ukraine's Armed Forces. These additional funds complement Canada's existing military assistance to Ukraine , for a total of $1 .1 billion this year.

Canada also signed the Ukraine Compact, a joint statement with G7 countries and partners, that reconfirms enduring support for Ukraine's self-defence and deterrence capabilities.

During his visit, Prime Minister Trudeau also advanced Team Canada efforts to promote the Canada-United States relationship. On the margins of the Summit, he met leaders of the United States Senate, members of the House of Representatives, state governors, as well as American business leaders to strengthen our bilateral partnerships, including to increase trade and investment, scale up our cross-border supply chains, support our manufacturing sectors, create good middle-class jobs, and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Team Canada is promoting and defending Canada's interests in and with the United States – working to build a better, fairer, and more prosperous future for Canadians and Americans alike.

While in Washington, Canada and the United States also marked a key milestone in the negotiations to modernize the Columbia River Treaty. Our two countries have reached an agreement-in-principle that will enable us to draft the terms of a modernized Treaty that will protect communities from flooding, advance clean energy, and promote Indigenous priorities, including the environment. Canada, in partnership with the Province of British Columbia, the Ktunaxa, the Secwépemc, and the Syilx Okanagan Nations, will continue to work toward a modernized Treaty that supports a healthy and prosperous Columbia River Basin.

Throughout the Summit, the Prime Minister met with numerous Allied leaders to collaborate on mutual priorities and reaffirm Canada's commitment to strengthening shared defence and security partnerships. Along with collective defence and security, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and partnerships with the Indo-Pacific and the European Union, there were also discussions about the importance of countering the rise of mis- and disinformation, addressing threats from emerging technologies, strengthening climate change security, and integrating the Women, Peace and Security Agenda into collective work. With fellow Allies, Canada pledged to expand the defence industrial capacity, including by encouraging joint procurement of military equipment, accelerating the adoption of new technologies, and more.

Prime Minister Trudeau also thanked the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, for his leadership and collaboration over the past 10 years and wished him the best in his future endeavours after his term as Secretary General comes to an end this fall. The Prime Minister welcomed his successor, Mark Rutte, and looked forward to working with him to further strengthen the Alliance.

Quote

"For 75 years, NATO has been a cornerstone of transatlantic security – an Alliance united by the values of freedom, justice, and the rule of law. As threats to peace and security become increasingly complex, Canada and our government stand ready to step up. As we wrap up this year's NATO Summit, we will strengthen our work to defend peace, protect democracy, and build a better, fairer, and more prosperous world for everyone."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

At the Summit, NATO Allies were joined by international partners, including Australia , New Zealand , Japan , South Korea , and the European Union.

Seventy-five years ago, the North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington, D.C. , on April 4, 1949 , establishing the NATO Alliance, of which Canada is a founding member.

Supporting NATO assurance and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe through Operation REASSURANCE. With approximately 1,500 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members currently deployed, it is Canada's largest international military operation. Canada has been leading the NATO multinational Battlegroup, soon-to-be Brigade, in Latvia since 2017. In July 2023 , Prime Minister Trudeau announced the renewal and expansion of Operation REASSURANCE, committing $2 .6 billion to a three-year mandate, with up to 2,200 CAF troops continuously deployed.

Deploying His Majesty's Canadian Ship Charlottetown to join and assume flagship duties of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) as part of Operation REASSURANCE in the Mediterranean Sea. The Royal Canadian Navy's involvement in SNMG2 demonstrates Canada's continued participation in NATO and strengthens military co-operation with our Allies and partners in the region.

Hosting the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence, in Montréal, Quebec , and NATO's North American Regional Office of the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, in Halifax, Nova Scotia .

Continuing to support training and capacity-building efforts in the Middle East under Operation IMPACT, including through NATO Mission Iraq, which was set up under Canadian command, and contributing to lasting security and stability in the country.

Providing CAF personnel support to the NATO-led international peace support operation in Kosovo through Operation KOBOLD.

