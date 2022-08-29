Youth Council meets in person with the Prime Minister, ministers and senior government officials for the first time since the pandemic began

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the diverse perspectives and priorities of young Canadians are central in building a stronger, more inclusive and equitable future for all.

Earlier today, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, joined the Prime Minister's Youth Council for their first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic.

Over three days, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board; Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth; Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship; Lynne Thomson, Associate Deputy Minister in the Strategic Policy Branch at Health Canada, and many more special guests are consulting Council members on the priorities of pharmacare, mental health, reconciliation, reproductive rights, pandemic recovery and much more.

The Youth Council is a key sounding board for the Prime Minister, members of Parliament, and senior government officials. Council members advocate for and are consulted on various issues, such as affordable housing, immigration, mental health, addictions, social equity, and support for Indigenous, racialized, and 2SLGBTQI+ youth. We know that youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow—they are the leaders of today. The PMYC is just one pillar of the Government of Canada's work to ensure that youth voices are not only heard, but truly listened to.

The Prime Minister's Youth Council empowers youth from across Canada and from a broad range of backgrounds and lived experiences to speak up, share their perspectives, and receive support in their advocacy efforts.

Quotes

"Young people not only face unique challenges, they have unique and innovative solutions to tackle them. I always look forward to engaging with the members of my Youth Council, who provide invaluable advice that helps shape our government's policies and priorities, and ensure that we deliver the future they—and all young Canadians—deserve."

—The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"I always look forward to my discussions with the Prime Minister's Youth Council (PMYC). They challenge us all to listen to the perspectives of youth from across Canada and ensure that youth are included and present at the table. As the Minister responsible for youth and co-chair of the Council, PMYC members provide an important perspective that help inform how to best support and empower all youth in Canada."

—The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Whether through consulting youth in my community or in non-profits tackling some of the biggest issues facing Canada, the Prime Minister's Youth Council has allowed me to learn and bridge the stories of Canadians everywhere to the federal government. Regardless of the barriers youth face in getting their seat at the table, I'm constantly amazed by the determination of my Council peers and the support of the Youth Secretariat."

—Haleema Ahmed, member of the Prime Minister's Youth Council

"As part of my role on the Prime Minister's Youth Council, I've been consulted on youth services and programming offered by various federal departments, such as Health Canada and Statistics Canada, and national non-profits such as Jack.org and Children First Canada. During these discussions, I got to directly pitch my concerns to elected officials, public servants, and non-profit leaders, with appropriate follow-ups in place. During my term, I've taken a keen interest in mental health and addictions and look forward to collaborations on the Lifeguard app, a digital health solution to minimize the lives lost due to the opioid crisis."

—Abhinav Dhillon, member of the Prime Minister's Youth Council

Quick Facts

There are more than 7 million young people aged 15 to 29 in Canada. Youth represent over one fifth of the population and they reflect Canada's entire diversity.

Established in 2016, the Prime Minister's Youth Council provides non-partisan advice to guide federal ministers and government officials on issues that are top-of-mind for the government and for Canadians, such as promoting equality and protecting rights; enhancing supports for mental health; fighting climate change; and supporting Indigenous communities.

