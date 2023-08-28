Youth Council Cohort 6 holds its first in-person meeting with the Prime Minister, Minister Ien, other ministers and senior government officials.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister's Youth Council is gathering in Ottawa for a comprehensive three-day in-person meeting aimed at addressing pressing concerns for the youth of Canada. The Government of Canada is dedicated to ensuring that the diverse viewpoints and concerns of young Canadians will play a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive and equitable future for everyone.

Over the course of three days, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, along with the Honourable Minister Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will take part in the inaugural three-day in-person meeting with the newly appointed members of Cohort 6 of the Prime Minister's Youth Council.

Throughout the meeting, council members will have discussions with a range of prominent figures including the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Francis Scarpaleggia, Chair of the Environment and Sustainable Development Committee, Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada and Chantal Marin-Comeau, Associate Assistant Deputy Minister of the Strategic and Services Policy Branch at Employment and Social Development Canada. The Council's agenda includes a range of priorities, including the environment and sustainable development, mobilizing public health action for climate change, reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and more.

The Youth Council plays a crucial role as a fundamental platform for the Prime Minister, Members of Parliament and senior government officials to consult and gather insights, as well as for youth to share their perspectives, priorities and ideas. The government recognizes that youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also hold leadership roles today. The Youth Council discussions are expected to offer valuable insights that will inform future policy decisions. As council members deliberate, their contributions will be instrumental in ensuring that the government remains responsive to the evolving needs and aspirations of young Canadians.

The Prime Minister's Youth Council empowers young individuals from across Canada, to help them represent diverse lived experiences, amplify their voices, share their experiences and gain support for their advocacy endeavors.

Quotes

"Every time I sit down with the members of my youth council, I am endlessly inspired by their fresh ideas and perspectives. Young people are drivers of change, and I, along with the whole Government of Canada, will continue to seek their advice as we build a better country for everyone. To young Canadians: We owe it to you to take action so you can fully benefit from the promise of Canada, so you can succeed and realize all the opportunities that generations before you had, including a healthy economy and healthy environment in strong, vibrant communities across the country."

—The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Connecting with members of the Prime Minister's Youth Council is one of my favourite parts of my job. The role each member plays in bringing the voice of young people to the table is essential. As minister and co-chair, I value their insights to guide our support for Canadian youth. Their stories and diverse experiences are vital to us."

—The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

There are more than 7 million young people aged 15 to 29 in Canada. Youth represent more than one fifth of the population and reflect Canada's entire diversity.

Established in 2016, the Prime Minister's Youth Council provides non-partisan advice to guide federal ministers and government officials on issues that are top-of-mind for the government and Canadians, such as promoting equality and protecting rights, enhancing supports for mental health, fighting climate change and supporting Indigenous communities.

Young Canadians can sign up to receive news and get involved in engagement opportunities in areas of interest to them.

Associated Links

Prime Minister's Youth Council

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]