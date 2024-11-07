Prime Minister re-establishes the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today re-established the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations.

Following the election of President Donald Trump for a second term, the Cabinet Committee will focus on critical Canada-U.S. issues.

The Committee's Chair will be the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and its Vice-Chair the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc.

Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations membership:

  • Chrystia Freeland (Chair)
  • Dominic LeBlanc (Vice-Chair)
  • Anita Anand
  • Bill Blair
  • François-Philippe Champagne
  • Mélanie Joly
  • Lawrence MacAulay
  • Marc Miller
  • Mary Ng
  • Harjit S. Sajjan
  • Jonathan Wilkinson

