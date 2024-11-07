Prime Minister re-establishes the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations
Nov 07, 2024, 10:46 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today re-established the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations.
Following the election of President Donald Trump for a second term, the Cabinet Committee will focus on critical Canada-U.S. issues.
The Committee's Chair will be the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and its Vice-Chair the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc.
Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations membership:
- Chrystia Freeland (Chair)
- Dominic LeBlanc (Vice-Chair)
- Anita Anand
- Bill Blair
- François-Philippe Champagne
- Mélanie Joly
- Lawrence MacAulay
- Marc Miller
- Mary Ng
- Harjit S. Sajjan
- Jonathan Wilkinson
