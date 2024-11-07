Prime Minister re-establishes the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today re-established the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations.

Following the election of President Donald Trump for a second term, the Cabinet Committee will focus on critical Canada-U.S. issues.

The Committee's Chair will be the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, and its Vice-Chair the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc.

Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations membership:

Chrystia Freeland (Chair)

(Chair) Dominic LeBlanc (Vice-Chair)

(Vice-Chair) Anita Anand

Bill Blair

François- Philippe Champagne

Mélanie Joly

Lawrence MacAulay

Marc Miller

Mary Ng

Harjit S. Sajjan

Jonathan Wilkinson

