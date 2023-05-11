OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today met with Her Excellency Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova. The two leaders discussed the global impact and responses to President Putin's brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, as well as security in Eastern Europe.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada's support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression and destabilizing activities – including disinformation, hybrid tactics, interference, and the backing of the breakaway region of Transnistria.

The Prime Minister praised Moldova for opening its doors and providing shelter, safety, and other humanitarian assistance to over 800,000 Ukrainians fleeing the devastation caused by President Putin's full-scale invasion.

Prime Minister Trudeau underscored Canada's support to Moldova by announcing a new initiative that will help increase the ability of Moldova's National Police to provide security, particularly in areas with high numbers of refugees and migrants. Through the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program (PSOPs), Canada is supporting a new $2 million, 18-month project in Moldova with the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The project will help provide training, equipment, and technical assistance to the National Police of Moldova and will be critical to their efforts to address security issues in communities with increased mobility.

The Prime Minister announced that, via the Technical Assistance Partnership and in collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs Canada, Canada will send Canadian judges to Moldova to share best practices that enhance institutional capacity and strengthen judicial accountability and integrity.

Canada also announced the intention to establish a new set of sanctions regulations under the Special Economic Measures Act in relation to Russia's illegal and brutal invasion and occupation of Ukraine. These new regulations will allow Canada to sanction individuals and related entities in Moldova who are committing systematic human rights violations, endangering international peace and security, or who have engaged in significant acts of corruption.

The Prime Minister reiterated Canada's support for Moldova's domestic institutional reform efforts and anti-corruption agenda, as well as his support for Moldova's path toward integration with the European Union.

"I want to thank President Sandu for her visit to Canada. We had productive bilateral meetings and made progress on a number of important issues. Canada will continue to support Moldova as it faces significant humanitarian, economic, and security pressures due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

During the visit, President Sandu also met with the Governor General of Canada , Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon.

, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon. President Sandu also participated in a Roundtable with the Canada-Moldova Parliamentary Friendship Group, where they discussed Moldova's responses to President Putin's war against Ukraine and the importance of security in Eastern Europe .

responses to President Putin's war against and the importance of security in . This visit marked the first time a Moldovan President has come to Canada since 1992.

since 1992. In line with the Feminist International Assistance Policy, Canada's Technical Assistance Partnership responds to the needs of developing countries and projects Canadian leadership globally.

Technical Assistance Partnership responds to the needs of developing countries and projects Canadian leadership globally. During the visit, the Prime Minister welcomed Moldova's endorsement of the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations. To date, 71 countries plus the European Union have made a formal and public declaration of their support for the declaration. Support for the declaration and the global movement condemning this practice continues to grow.

endorsement of the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations. To date, 71 countries plus the European Union have made a formal and public declaration of their support for the declaration. Support for the declaration and the global movement condemning this practice continues to grow. Canada and Moldova established diplomatic relations in 1992. Canada and Moldova celebrated their 30th anniversary of bilateral relations on February 20, 2022 .

and established diplomatic relations in 1992. and celebrated their 30th anniversary of bilateral relations on . The Moldovan community in Canada numbers more than 20,000 and is centered mostly in Montreal and Toronto , with smaller communities in Calgary and Vancouver .

numbers more than 20,000 and is centered mostly in and , with smaller communities in and . Moldova officially applied for European Union membership in March 2022 and obtained EU candidate status in June 2022 .

officially applied for European Union membership in and obtained EU candidate status in . The Canada-Moldova Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) was signed in June 2018 . The FIPA included a joint declaration recognizing the importance of progressive and inclusive trade and investment.

. The FIPA included a joint declaration recognizing the importance of progressive and inclusive trade and investment. Canada and Moldova work closely in multilateral forums, such as the International Organization of La Francophonie, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Criminal Court, the Open Government Partnership, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe , the United Nations, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and the World Trade Organization.

