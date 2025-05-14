OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, will serve as Chief Government Whip.

Mr. Gerretsen was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2015. He has previously served as Deputy Government House Leader, as Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and as a member of various parliamentary committees.

The decisions made by this new Parliament, starting on May 26, 2025, will be decisive for Canada's future. We will govern constructively and collaboratively, working with Caucus and across parties in Parliament to deliver the change that Canadians voted for.

