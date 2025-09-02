OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will hold a Cabinet Planning Forum in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, from September 3 to 4, 2025.

In a rapidly shifting global landscape, Canada's new government is focused on building a stronger economy – one that strengthens our collaboration with reliable trading partners and allies around the world, is more resilient to global shocks, and creates greater certainty, security, and prosperity for all Canadians.

The Forum will focus on the government's fall economic priorities: fast-tracking nation-building infrastructure projects (including through the new Major Projects Office), getting the government back in the business of building affordable homes by launching Build Canada Homes, boosting Canada's defence industries, and ensuring that sectors most impacted by U.S. tariffs have the resources they need to retool and diversify their markets. The Forum will also advance the beginnings of Canada's preparations for the CUSMA review process.

In parallel, the Forum will focus on addressing crime and making Canada's communities safer.

As Prime Minister Carney convenes Canada's Cabinet ministers and secretaries of State, they will review the government's seven priorities as outlined in their Mandate Letter and keep working with urgency and determination to advance them.

