GYEONGJU, Republic of Korea, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung, in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea.

Prime Minister Carney thanked President Lee for his leadership as Chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) for 2025. The leaders discussed the productive economic relationship between Canada and Korea, noting the 10th anniversary of the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Since the FTA's implementation, bilateral trade has nearly doubled, and nearly all of Canada's exports to Korea have tariff-free access to the Korean market. The leaders discussed opportunities to expedite the removal of any remaining tariffs.

During the meeting, the leaders announced the new Canada-Republic of Korea Security and Defence Cooperation Partnership. This agreement will reinforce collaboration in defence, military readiness, and industrial collaboration focused on the defence, maritime security, and aerospace sectors. They also announced the conclusion of negotiations for the General Security of Information Agreement to support further defence industry cooperation.

The Prime Minister discussed Canada's ambitious new mission to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade and the core strategy of Budget 2025 to catalyse unprecedented levels of new investments into Canada. The leaders affirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral trade and investment, including in energy, agri-food products, critical minerals, and defence. To that end, the Prime Minister announced the upcoming Team Canada Trade Mission to Korea in 2026.

Prime Minister Carney and President Lee agreed to remain in close contact.

