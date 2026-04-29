GATINEAU, QC, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is rapidly changing. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more resilient, more independent Canadian economy. At the core of this strategy is an ambitious plan to build nation-building projects, more affordable homes, new defence industries, and stronger local infrastructure.

To build the next port, bridge, mine, or data centre, Canada needs more welders, crane operators, and electricians – a strong skilled trades workforce. Many young Canadians want to join the trades, but are discouraged by the long wait times, lack of opportunities, and high cost of training.

Canada's new government is changing that with a new flagship measure, Team Canada Strong. Today, Prime Minister Carney outlined this new $6 billion nationwide effort to recruit, train, and hire 80,000 to 100,000 new Red Seal trades workers in the next five years. Announced as part of the Spring Economic Update, this measure will:

Recruit: We will deploy $2 billion to support young Canadians with paid, job-ready placements that lead directly into registered apprenticeships . This investment will also support the launch of the Build Canada Apprenticeship Service to provide up to $10,000 for an apprentice's first-year salary , match apprentices to job opportunities, and offer direct navigation and support to help employers hire, train, and retain apprentices.

Train: We will boost and modernise apprenticeship training to expedite Red Seal certification with $331 million in funding over five years, starting in 2026-27, and $18 million ongoing. We will digitise the Red Seal Program, introducing online exams, digital logbooks, and secure credentials to reduce certification timelines , including by creating a single national registered apprenticeship number. We will expand the Union Training and Innovation Program to enable union-run training centres to upgrade facilities, expand capacity, and invest in modern equipment.

Hire: We will provide $3.4 billion over five years, starting in 2026-27, and $468 million ongoing to address the challenges that can stop apprentices from completing their training and moving into permanent jobs. We will offer a one-time $5,000 apprenticeship completion bonus to those that obtain certification in a Red Seal trade. With the Apprenticeship Training Grant, we will provide a $400 weekly top-up while apprentices attend mandatory in-class technical training. This represents a total payment of up to $16,000 per apprentice, paid in addition to Employment Insurance .



Team Canada Strong will deliver:

End-to-end support : Supporting young Canadians every step of the way, from first interest to first job to Red Seal certification.

: Supporting young Canadians every step of the way, from first interest to first job to Red Seal certification. Faster results : Goal of cutting the time it takes to get certified by 50%.

: Goal of cutting the time it takes to get certified by 50%. A multi-channel approach : We will train more workers, faster, working with our partners – other orders of government, Indigenous partners, unions, businesses, and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

: We will train more workers, faster, working with our partners – other orders of government, Indigenous partners, unions, businesses, and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). The scale to deliver: An ambitious $6 billion investment in Team Canada Strong.

In addition, we will expand Canada's skilled trades training capacity through the CAF with $250 million in funding. We will enhance the Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers programs to provide hands-on training and early exposure to the trades. We will launch the Reserve Trades Experience Pilot Program, offering fully funded trades training for Canadians who commit to serve in the Primary Reserve.

With rapid-scale, high-quality training and end-to-end supports, Team Canada Strong will transform the skilled trades, bring more apprentices into the workforce, and ensure young Canadians are ready to build the homes, energy projects, ports, arenas, and defence industries we need. We are creating clear, paid pathways for young Canadians into good careers, strengthening Canada's future workforce, and ensuring we can build Canada strong for all.

Quotes

"Canada is building big – in ports, mines, railways, and millions more homes. It's going to be a great time to be in the trades. Team Canada Strong is a nationwide effort that will get more young people into the trades and on the job, so we can build Canada strong for all."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"By launching Team Canada Strong, we're opening new doors for young Canadians to serve their country and build meaningful careers. This initiative delivers real, paid pathways into the skilled trades – combining training with hands-on experience. It gives employers more opportunities to hire and mentor the next generation. It rewards achievement with a $5,000 bonus upon Red Seal certification. And above all, it invites young people to play a direct role in building a stronger Canada."

-- The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Quick facts

By 2033, Canada will need more than 1.4 million new trades workers to build homes, expand transit, and develop energy infrastructure across the country.

The Team Canada Strong program will provide young Canadians with paid, entry-level, trades-related work experience that leads to an apprenticeship.

Canada's new government is building Canada strong for all. Earlier this week, we also launched the Canada Strong Fund to allow Canadians to invest directly in the country's growth and share in the returns.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]