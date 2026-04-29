CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will speak at a spring luncheon hosted by the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Date: May 1, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. MT

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected] by 5 p.m. ET on April 29, 2026. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]