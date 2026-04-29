OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, spoke with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman.

The leaders discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East. Prime Minister Carney condemned the strikes carried out by the Iranian regime on Saudi Arabia. He thanked His Royal Highness for Saudi Arabia's leadership in urging restraint and de-escalation in the region. The Prime Minister thanks Saudi Arabia for their efforts during the crisis, including safely transporting more than 300 Canadians affected by the conflict.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince discussed deepening the Canada-Saudi Arabia partnership in energy, agri-food, critical minerals, defence, and aerospace. The leaders welcomed the recent ministerial visits as growing momentum to increasing trade and investment.

Prime Minister Carney thanked His Royal Highness for the invitation to visit Saudi Arabia and looks forward to visiting in the future.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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