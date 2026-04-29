OTTAWA, ON , April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly, and increasingly Canadians understand that economic security requires energy sovereignty. That is why the Government of Canada is strengthening our energy sector and using every lever to unlock Canada's potential as an energy superpower, including supporting and advancing our nuclear energy leadership.

Today, at the Canadian Nuclear Association Conference, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced that Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) is developing a transformative new Nuclear Energy Strategy for Canada, to be released by the end of 2026.

The Strategy will build on decades of made-in-Canada innovation, including in CANDU™ technology; abundant uranium resources; a first-class workforce; and a world–leading safety regime.

It will focus on growing Canadian industry in order to achieve energy affordability and security at home while seizing the global opportunity of a global industry that is expected to grow by up to $200 billion per year by 2030. Working in partnership with provinces and territories, utilities, industry, Indigenous partners and labour, a targeted nuclear energy agenda will help Canada expand our grid, electrify our economy, create thousands of jobs, unlock trade diversification opportunities and secure our energy supplies at home.

The Strategy will be structured around four pillars:

Enabling New Builds Across Canada;

Being a Global Supplier and Exporter of Choice;

Expanding Uranium Production and Nuclear Fuel Opportunities; and

Developing New Canadian Nuclear Innovations (including fission and fusion).

Delivering on this Strategy means turning innovation into real–world solutions for Canadians, particularly those living where energy security and affordability are fragile. That is why Minister Hodgson, on behalf of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, announced that the Government of Canada, through the Department of National Defence (DND), is making an initial $40-million investment for 2026–2027 to assess the potential of a Canadian–controlled microreactor that could provide heat and electricity to remote and northern DND and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) facilities and operations.

The underpinning of Canada's nuclear sector is science, research, technology and innovation. That is why the federal government has committed $2.2 billion over ten years in capital investments at the Chalk River Laboratories, Canada's national nuclear labs. This includes the new Advanced Materials Research Centre and other critical infrastructure across the campus. This funding will allow AECL to combine the capabilities of outdated facilities into a modern facility and laboratory research complex that can support Canada's continued nuclear energy leadership, including for CANDU technology; nuclear safety, security and forensics; small modular reactors; reactor fuel development; and supporting utilities with reactor life extension and reliability.

The world is changing fast, and the Government of Canada is focused on what we can control: delivering secure, affordable and clean electricity that powers homes and businesses and unlocks long-term economic growth. Our clear plan, with Canadian innovation at its core, will allow Canada to build the energy security and competitiveness the future demands.

Quotes

"Canada has long been a nuclear leader -- but we will not remain one by standing still. Our government is moving at speeds not seen in generations to get big things done, and nuclear energy is no exception. We must move urgently and strategically to remain at the forefront of innovation, working shoulder to shoulder with key partners to bring clean electricity, affordable bills and economic growth and security to all Canadians."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"In the ever-evolving global threat landscape, Canada must strengthen its domestic capabilities to defend our interests, secure our sovereignty and shape our future. This feasibility program is an important step in supporting Canadian-controlled nuclear energy technology and enabling a sustained defence presence in the Arctic and the North."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

Today, nuclear power generates approximately 13 percent of Canada's electricity from 17 CANDU reactors in Ontario and New Brunswick.

The nuclear energy sector adds $22 billion annually to the Canadian economy.

With an endowment of the world's highest-grade uranium, and as the world's second-largest producer, Canada produced roughly 24 percent of total global uranium output in 2024. About 90 percent is exported to other countries where it is used peacefully as fuel in nuclear power plants. All active uranium mining and milling is concentrated in Saskatchewan. This activity contributed approximately $2.6 billion to Canada's economy in 2024 while directly employing over 3,400 Canadians -- nearly half of whom are workers and residents in Saskatchewan's north.

On September 11, 2025, Prime Minister Carney referred the Darlington New Nuclear Project to the Major Projects Office.

Early investments in the Government of Canada's microreactor feasibility program include $6 million in 2025–2026, $4.7 million of which was dedicated to research and development conducted at Chalk River Laboratories, Canada's national nuclear laboratory.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]