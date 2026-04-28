OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada's government is focused on what we can control. We are building our strength at home and diversifying our partnerships abroad, with an ambitious plan to catalyse $1 trillion in total investment in Canada over the next five years.

To advance this mission, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, will travel to Yerevan, Armenia, from May 2 to May 4, 2026, to participate in the 8th European Political Community Summit at the invitation of the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan. This marks the first time a non-European leader has joined the Summit. It will also be the first official visit to Armenia by a Canadian Prime Minister in nearly a decade.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will meet with European leaders to reinforce collective security and transatlantic defence readiness, while advancing support for Ukraine. He will position Canada as a premier destination for global capital and investment – including in critical minerals, energy, defence, and advanced technologies. These efforts will help drive new investment in Canadian companies and projects, creating new opportunities for Canadian workers, families, and businesses.

Since forming government, Prime Minister Carney has strengthened and expanded Canada's relationship with Europe. Last year, we forged the ambitious New European Union (EU)-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future and the Security and Defence Partnership to deepen cooperation across trade, technology, energy, and security. In February, Canada became the first non-European country to join the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative – unlocking billions of dollars in opportunities and market access for Canadian defence industries, businesses, and workers. Together, these efforts will strengthen Canada's position in a changing world – delivering greater security, certainty, and long-term prosperity for all Canadians.

Quote

"In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is moving ever closer to our European partners and allies. Bound by our shared values, we are advancing cooperation in defence, energy, and technology to build a more secure and prosperous future on both sides of the Atlantic."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

The European Political Community Summit is a biannual event that convenes leaders from across Europe to discuss cooperation on shared priorities, including strengthening democracy, reinforcing economic and energy security, advancing innovation and emerging technologies, and addressing regional challenges. In Yerevan, the 8 th Summit will be held under the theme "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe".

Summit will be held under the theme "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe". The EU is Canada's second‑largest global trading partner for goods and services, with a total value of $178.6 billion in 2025.

The EU is Canada's second‑largest global source of foreign direct investment (FDI), after the United States. EU FDI stock in Canada was estimated at $193 billion in 2024, while Canadian direct investment in the EU totalled $297 billion.

In 2025, Canada's merchandise exports to Armenia totalled $25.3 million and merchandise imports from Armenia reached $12.8 million.

On June 23, 2025, at the 20 th Canada-EU Summit, Canada and the EU launched the New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future, a framework that promotes collaboration in key areas such as digital transformation, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

Canada-EU Summit, Canada and the EU launched the New EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future, a framework that promotes collaboration in key areas such as digital transformation, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure. At the Canada-EU Summit, Canada and the EU also signed the Canada-EU Security and Defence Partnership (SDP). The SDP is a non-legally binding partnership that reaffirms and regroups our security and defence activities with EU Member States under a single political framework.

Canada officially joined the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative on the margins of the Munich Security Conference in February 2026. SAFE is a key pillar of the EU's Readiness 2030 plan, and Canada's participation in SAFE will enhance defence readiness on both sides of the Atlantic.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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