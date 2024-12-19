OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, appointed the following individuals as independent senators to fill vacancies in the Senate:

Allister Surette , for Nova Scotia

, for Nancy Karetak-Lindell , for Nunavut

Allister Surette is a respected leader and executive with over 30 years of experience in education, politics, and governance. From 1993 to 1998, he was a member of the Legislative Assembly of Nova Scotia and held several portfolios within Cabinet during that time. From 2011 to 2024, he was President and Vice-Chancellor of the Université Sainte-Anne, in Church Point, Nova Scotia. He has long been a champion of Canada's Francophone and Acadian communities.

Nancy Karetak-Lindell has been a strong voice for the North in Canada throughout her life, advocating for the region's unique cultural, economic, and environmental interests. From 1997 to 2008, she was the first Member of Parliament to represent the newly established riding of Nunavut. A strong Inuk leader, she served as President of Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada. She is also an active member of her community and the recipient of various honours, including the Order of Canada.

These new senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. Introduced in 2016, this process ensures senators are independent and able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.

"Congratulations to Mr. Surette and Ms. Karetak-Lindell on their appointment as Parliament's newest independent senators. I am confident they will represent their communities well and I look forward to working with them to make a real difference in the lives of Canadians."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy.

parliamentary democracy. Candidate submissions were reviewed by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which provided recommendations to the Prime Minister. The Board is guided in its work by public, transparent, non-partisan, and merit-based criteria to identify highly qualified candidates for the Senate.

With today's announcement, there have been 90 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau . All of them were recommended by the Board.

. All of them were recommended by the Board. Under the Canadian Constitution, the Governor General appoints individuals to the Senate. By convention, senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.

