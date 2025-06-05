OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced a new parliamentary secretary team focused on building Canada strong.

Canadians elected this new government with a mandate to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build a stronger economy, to bring down costs, and to keep our communities safe. Parliamentary secretaries will support their respective cabinet ministers and secretaries of state to deliver on this mandate.

The new parliamentary secretary team is appointed as follows:

Karim Bardeesy becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry Jaime Battiste becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rachel Bendayan becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Kody Blois becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Sean Casey becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Sophie Chatel becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Madeleine Chenette becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Sport)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Sport) Maggie Chi becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health Leslie Church becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities) Caroline Desrochers becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Ali Ehsassi becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy (Canada-U.S. Trade)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy (Canada-U.S. Trade) Mona Fortier becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Fragiskatos becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Vince Gasparro becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Combatting Crime)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) Wade Grant becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Claude Guay becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Brendan Hanley becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs Corey Hogan becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Anthony Housefather becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience Mike Kelloway becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Ernie Klassen becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries Annie Koutrakis becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families Kevin Lamoureux becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Patricia Lattanzio becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Ginette Lavack becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services Carlos Leitao becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry Tim Louis becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy (Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy (Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy) Jennifer McKelvie becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Marie-Gabrielle Ménard becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) David Myles becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Nature)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Nature) Yasir Naqvi becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (International Development)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (International Development) Taleeb Noormohamed becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Rob Oliphant becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Osborne becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board Jacques Ramsay becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pauline Rochefort becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Rural Development)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Rural Development) Sherry Romanado becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence Jenna Sudds becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Defence Procurement)

becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Defence Procurement) Ryan Turnbull becomes Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

Prime Minister Carney also announced that Élisabeth Brière will serve as Deputy Chief Government Whip, and Arielle Kayabaga will serve as Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

"Canada's new parliamentary secretary team will deliver on the government's mandate for change, working collaboratively with all parties in Parliament to build the strongest economy in the G7, advance a new security and economic partnership with the United States, and help Canadians get ahead."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Parliamentary secretaries are chosen by the Prime Minister to assist ministers and secretaries of state.

