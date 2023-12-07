OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Manon Jeannotte as the new Lieutenant Governor of Quebec.

Ms. Jeannotte is proud to be from the Nation Micmac de Gespeg. She has devoted over two decades of her life to improving the well-being of Indigenous communities, particularly in the fields of policy, governance, and advocacy. Most recently, she served as Director of the First Nations Executive Education at the École des hautes études commerciales of Montréal (HEC Montréal). Her work to shine a light on the history of First Nations and Inuit in Quebec earned her recognition from the Quebec Council of Senior Federal Officials.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable J. Michel Doyon, for his service to the people of Quebec and Canada.

Quote

"Manon Jeannotte has dedicated her career to advancing Indigenous Peoples' well-being and making a real difference in the life of our communities. I am confident she will continue to make significant contributions and inspire people in Quebec and across Canada in her new role."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Lieutenant Governors are the personal representatives of His Majesty The King of Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws.

in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws. Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.

Biographical Note

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]