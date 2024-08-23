OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Dr. Wassim Salamoun as the new Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.).

A respected community leader and medical professional, Dr. Salamoun has dedicated his life to the well-being of Islanders.

Throughout his career, Dr. Salamoun has held various roles in P.E.I.'s health care system, including as a surgeon and as Medical Director of the province's western region, and served on various local and provincial medical advisory councils. He is the recipient of numerous community awards recognizing his long-time service, such as the Dr. Tom Moore Award from Prince County Hospital and the Putting Patients First Award from the Medical Society of P.E.I.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Antoinette Perry, for her service to the people of Prince Edward Island and to Canada.

Quote

"Dr. Salamoun has dedicated his life to the well-being of his community. I am confident that he will continue to serve the people of Prince Edward Island with enthusiasm, selflessness, and dedication."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws. Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.

