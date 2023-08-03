OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Edith Dumont as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

A passionate educator, Ms. Dumont is a special education teacher, a school principal, and an executive. She was the first woman to lead the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario. Most recently, she served as Vice-President of Partnerships, Communities, and International Relations at the Université de l'Ontario français, in Toronto.

Ms. Dumont is a proud Franco-Ontarian who has devoted the last three decades of her career to supporting Francophone communities in her province, across Canada, and beyond. Her life-long commitment to education, leadership, and community service, along with her dedication to ensuring quality education in French, have had a long-lasting impact on Ontario's Francophone communities and the vitality of the French language in the province.

When she assumes office, Ms. Dumont will be the first Franco-Ontarian Lieutenant Governor in the province's history.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, for her dedication and service to the people of Ontario. Ms. Dowdeswell's many years of public service and commitment to community engagement have made a lasting impact for Ontarians.

"Ms. Dumont is an educator and an accomplished community advocate. She has dedicated her career to supporting Francophone communities in Ontario, Canada, and around the world. I know she will continue to serve her fellow Ontarians with distinction as Ontario's new Lieutenant Governor."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Lieutenant Governors are the personal representatives of His Majesty The King of Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws.

in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws. Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.

